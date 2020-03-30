Coronavirus: Total cases climb to 1071, death toll at 29. State-wise tally

With the states reporting over 92 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 1071. The novel COVID-19 has so far claimed 29 lives in the country. Fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, 100 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. At present, there are over 900 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The national capital of India witnessed a huge spike in the coronavirus cases on Sunday. A total of 23 new COVID-19 patients were reported from the state. This is the first time Delhi’s coronavirus tally has crossed into double digits. The coronavirus count at Delhi stands at 53, according to health ministry data.

Kerala is the worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis with 194 cases and one death. The state has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infection in the country. After Kerala, Maharashtra is the hardesh-hit state which has 193 COVID-19 patients. With the two fresh deaths reported on Sunday, the death toll in state has risen to eight.

Gujarat has recorded 58 cases and five deaths. A 47-year-old man in Gujarat succumbed to the disease on Sunday. In Uttar Pradesh, the COVID-19 cases are rising fast too. A total of 19 people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 75.

Telangana has so far confirmed 69 cases while coronavirus count in Karnataka stands at 80. The number of coronavirus cases in the Tamil Nadu has reached to 50. Rajasthan has so far reported 57 cases while Madhya Pradesh has 33 coronavirus positive patients. Haryana also confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases in the state.

The coronavirus cases in West Bengal has risen to 19. The coronavirus count is at 38 in Punjab. There are a eight coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, seven in Chhattishgarh, five in Goa, three each in Himachal and Odisha, 11 in Bihar and seven in Uttarakhand. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which confirmed its first coronavirus case last week, has nine COVID-19 patients.

India is under a three-week nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of deadly virus. The Centre on Sunday asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop the movement of migrant workers.

The central government today said there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown.

“There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 721,000 people worldwide and killed over 33,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. US now has the most confirmed cases worldwide — more than 139,700, with over 2,400 deaths.

