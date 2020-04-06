Coronavirus: Trophee Hassan II postponed, Scandinavian Mixed cancelled

The Trophee Hassan II has been postponed and the Scandinavian Mixed cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Tour announced on Monday.

Rabat was due to host the Trophee Hassan II and the Lalla Meryem Cup on the Ladies European Tour concurrently from June 4-7, but the tournaments have been pushed back.

The inaugural Scandinavian Mixed, which was to be hosted by major champions Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam from June 11-14, has been called off.

The event would have seen men and women go head-to-head for the first time, competing for one prize fund and one trophy. It will instead begin on the 2021 schedule.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “We will continue to monitor the global situation in relation to coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority.

“We thank all stakeholders involved in Trophee Hassan II and the Scandinavian Mixed – including His Royal Highness Prince Moulay Rachid and the Hassan II Trophy Association, the Ladies European Tour and Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

“Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”

Reports last week claimed a revised calendar was close to being agreed that would see three major championships and a Ryder Cup contested in the space of four months.