Coronavirus: TVS Electronics halts production

TVS Electronics has suspended operations at all its manufacturing plants and offices with immediate effect until March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with advisories by various authorities. The company said the outbreak has affected supplies of some components to its manufacturing facilities and volume of business in service segment. “..in view of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure health and safety of employees and their families, customers and various stakeholders, the company has decided to halt operations at plants until March 31, ” it said in a filing.