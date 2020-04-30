Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson joins clap for carers after illness

Boris Johnson led Britain’s sixth weekly ‘clap for carers’ to thank the thousands of NHS staff and healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to fight coronavirus after he overcame the deadly bug.

Clap for Carers is now in its sixth week, with millions of Britons up and down the country stepping onto their doorsteps, balconies and front gardens to applaud frontline workers at 8pm every Thursday.

The Prime Minister clapped on the steps of Downing Street just hours after claiming the UK is ‘past the peak’ of the virus and on a ‘downward slope’ in the number of deaths at his first daily press conference back at No10.

His partner Carrie Symonds tweeted to say she had ‘another wonderful reason’ to clap for the Health Service this week too after giving birth to their baby boy yesterday.

There were three cheers for Captain Tom Moore outside his home in Bedfordshire to mark his 100th birthday today, with the PM giving him a personal thank you and his neighbours coming out in force to sing for him.

Tonight people stood in awe as rainbows formed above their towns and cities just as they prepared to clap – the same symbol children have been putting in their windows as a thank you to the NHS.

Boris Johnson (pictured outside Downing Street this evening at 8pm) led Britain’s sixth weekly ‘clap for carers’ to thank the thousands of NHS staff and healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to fight coronavirus after he overcame the deadly bug

The family of Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Benji and Georgia emerge from outside his home in Bedfordshire as people clap, cheer and wish him a happy 100th birthday at 8pm

Medical staff outside the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, join in the applause to salute local frontline heroes

NHS workers and people applaud outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign tonight

NHS workers applaud outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of their colleagues

Tonight people stood in awe as rainbows formed above their towns and cities just as they prepared to clap – the same symbol children have been putting in their windows as a thank you to the NHS

The Prime Minister’s appearance came as:

Britain today announced 674 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere, taking the UK’s official death toll to 26,711;

A report has warned that London’s transport network could be crippled when the UK eases lockdown measures after TfL furloughed 7,000 staff;

Ministers have admitted that the government will ‘probably’ miss Matt Hancock’s target for carrying out 100,000 tests a day – although the numbers have jumped to 81,000;

A poll has found two-thirds of the public believe the government acted too late in imposing the lockdown;

Fresh questions have been raised about the SAGE group amid claims that it has been influenced by politicians and senior officials;

NHS fundraising hero Tom Moore has been promoted to colonel and honoured with an RAF flypast to mark his 100th birthday;

Top surgeons have warned thousands of people will die of Covid-19 if Britain’s strict lockdown is lifted at this stage, saying the NHS must not be used as a ‘punchbag’ to avoid economic damage;

Germany has said its coronavirus reproduction rate is 0.76, well below the growth level of one, despite fears over easing of curbs. But scientists have warned the UK has less room to manoeuvre on lockdown because it has far fewer intensive care beds

Mr Johnson’s fiancee and new mother Carrie Symonds said she would be joining in the clap for carers again, a day after giving birth to a baby boy.

She tweeted: ‘Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore a very happy birthday. I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too. Thank you so, so much!’

The PM said as he applauded the healthcare workers that saved his life: ‘Thanks to the NHS. Thanks to everybody, thanks to all the carers and to Captain Tom!’

He later tweeted: ‘Tonight I proudly clapped outside 10 Downing Street for our fantastic NHS and carers. Thank you all for everything you are doing.’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was seen two metres apart from the PM on Downing Street, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer clapped with his wife outside their London home.

Nursing staff clap as their colleagues look out from a window at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow as they join in the applause to salute local heroes during Thursday’s nationwide Clap for Carers

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was seen at a safe two metre distance to the Prime Minister on Downing Street this evening

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was pictured applauding outside his home in north London with his wife at 8pm

Doctors applaud their colleagues outside the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent in the sixth weekly clap for carers

NHS workers clap outside Aintree University Hospital and thank Liverpool for staying home, staying safe and for their support

Hospital staff outside King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, south London, join in the applause to salute local heroes

A teary NHS worker at Liverpool’s University Hospital stands outside to applaud her colleagues working on the frontline

Nurses at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead come out to applaud during the Clap For Our Carers on Thursday

Staff and First Responders outside Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, take part in the weekly clap for health care workers

NHS workers clapping outside Aintree University Hospital hold a banner from Louie, 3, saying happy birthday to Colonel Tom and thanking his mum

Met Police officers outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London join in the applause to salute local heroes

Medics, nurses and NHS hospital staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital stand outside the front entrance at 8pm to salute local frontline heroes

Workers at the Nightingale field hospital at the ExCeL Centre in east London stand at two metres saluting their colleagues

Members of the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service in Hartley Wintney near Basingstoke are seen clapping while social distancing this evening

He said there was ‘so much to clap for’ at the weekly clap for carers event on Thursday evening.

Tweeting a photo of himself clapping, he wrote: ‘We’re past the peak, it’s Captain Tom’s Birthday and we have the best carers of anywhere in the world. So much to clap for tonight.’

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a video of her applauding and added: ‘Thank you so much to everyone working hard every day to care for us and keep our essential services going #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS’

People across the country also found unique ways to pay tribute to Captain To Moore – now an honorary colonel – including piper to the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Louise Marshall – on his milestone birthday

Often referred to as Scotland’s National Piper, Ms Marshall has been playing her bagpipes during every Clap for Carers so far.

But she wanted to join the rest of the country in adding a special tribute to Captain Tom, saying: ‘It was really special, absolutely. This is my sixth week or so because I played the week before lockdown as well. I get so much amazing feedback.

‘Especially because it was ‘Colonel’ Toms’ birthday I thought I would play Happy Birthday for him. Everybody sang along and the rain stopped just in time as well. It was absolutely perfect.’

One family stands proudly on their street in central London beaming as they applaud NHS and frontline key workers up and down the country

A man wearing a face mask claps for the NHS underneath a floral rainbow at University College Hospital, London

The rainbow blessed Tina, Brogan and Lauren in Bourne, Lincolnshire, during the clap for carers. They clapped with their saucepans and spoons under an umbrella

One resident in Penarth, Wales, came out to clap wearing a thank you T-shirt emblazoned with a rainbow – the new symbol of gratitude for the NHS

Meanwhile staff at Manchester Airport went one step further on Clap for Carers this week and showed their appreciation with a fabulous display on the runway.

They used planes, fire engines and other vehicles to spell out ‘NHS thank you’ and a water cannon salute was formed behind the vehicles.

Manchester Airport currently remains open for a small number of essential flights. There are a few staff members still based at the airport, such as airline workers, handing agents and the fire service, who are all classed as key workers.

Bus drivers and firemen in Northern Ireland were also among those showing appreciation for the NHS on Thursday.

The fire service arranged banners on some Co Antrim stations with the now familiar rainbow.

Public transport provider Translink also positioned buses at a Londonderry depot in the shape of a heart, while city of Derry Airport’s ground staff and emergency response members stopped to applaud healthcare workers.

People took to Twitter in the hour before the clap after spotting rainbows in multiple places across the country.

The rainbow has been adopted as a symbol for the weekly clap and one Twitter user, @Pazza_81, commented ‘that’s some timing’ after the colourful displays lit up the sky.

One group of housemates in Brighton stood on their balcony with a sign saying ‘PPE now’ in reference to shortages of protective equipment for staff across the Health Service

One household in Leeds erected a massive rainbow balloon archway outside of their house as they prepped for the weekly Thursday night clap

Local resident Megan Gates, plays ‘You’ll never walk alone’ on her saxophone in Northampton to pay tribute to NHS workers

Howard Morritt is in a band and plays every Thursday. Last week he sang somewhere over the rainbow and this week Stand By Me. As he was preparing two minutes before the clap tonight, a rainbow appeared in the sky

Music teacher Kathy played has played Somewhere Over The Rainbow on the violin every Thursday evening at 8pm since lockdown in Aldridge, West Midlands

Captain Tom Moore’s great nephew delivered a cake to staff at a Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust hospital. Another of Captain Tom’s great nephews was one of the staff members who received the cake

Plaistow Fire Station crew in east London stand outside their building as they clap. The blue light on their fire engine can be seen flashing behind them

NHS workers outside A&E at the Aintree University Hospital line up despite the rain to applaud their colleagues at 8pm

Staff at Manchester Airport showed their appreciation for key workers by using planes, fire engines and other vehicles to spell out ‘NHS thank you’ on the runway

Mutlicoloured arches were visible in London, Manchester and Liverpool, among others, and a few lucky people saw double rainbows.

When the clock struck 8pm, Britons banged pots and pans, sang, chanted and dressed up to say thank you to those caring for patients in hospitals, care homes and the community.

Meanwhile emergency services vehicles blared their sirens and flashed their blue lights as they paid tribute to their colleagues.

Buildings were lit up with messages of solidarity and gratitude, with several skyscrapers and other famous landmarks in London specially illuminated for the occasion.

The nationwide campaign was started by a Dutch woman from London called AnneMarie Plas, who went viral with her plea to clap for healthcare workers after seeing it take place in her home country and others around Europe.

A double rainbow appeared over Danbury, Essex, this evening, just in time for the 8pm clap for key workers

Jessica Gent posted this rainbow picture from London in the run-up to the sixth weekly Clap For Carers

This pictured was taken in Billericay, Essex, in the run-up to tonight’s Clap For Carers

Another picture of a rainbow, the symbol children have painted in their windows to say thank you to the NHS, was posted online

Rainbows were seen nationwide, with one Twitter user called Pamela commenting: ‘That’s some timing’

Katie Price REUNITES with children Princess and Junior as she leads the stars clapping for the carers in weekly salute to the NHS, police and key workers helping to fight COVID-19

Katie Price reunited with children Princess and Junior on Thursday for the first time since lockdown began as they joined a nationwide applause in honour of the NHS, police and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former glamour model, 41, looked delighted as she applauded with Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, who she shares with ex husband Peter Andre, and son Harvey, 17 – leading the famous faces supporting those on the COVID-19 frontline.

Princess and Junior have been isolating with Peter, 47, his wife Emily, 30, and their two children – and under current government guidance children under 18 can be moved between their parents’ houses.

The family applauded enthusiastically as Katie said: ‘Keep up the good work!’

Good cause: Katie Price reunited with children Princess and Junior on Thursday for the first time since lockdown began as they joined a nationwide applause in honour of the NHS , police and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic

Praise you: Amanda Holden was joined by husband Chris Hughes and daughters Lexy, 14, and Holly, eight

Love Island’s Dr Alex George, who is an A&E doctor working on the frontline, dedicated his applause to Captain Tom Moore, who raised £30m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

The star, 30, said: ‘This one’s for you Captain Tom, or Colonel Tom as he now is. This is for you’ as he used a wooden spoon to bang on a saucepan.’

For the past six weeks, NHS workers have been the recipients of the cheers and claps from the nation.

After the first week, the event, organised by the Clap For Our Carers campaign, was expanded to include all key workers, such as supermarket staff, the emergency services and teachers who are continuing to work.

On Thursday Britain announced 674 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere, taking the UK’s official death toll to 26,711.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has returned to work after battling coronavirus, said Britain was past the peak of the pandemic but warned of the importance of maintaining lockdown.

Top surgeons have warned thousands of people will die of Covid-19 if Britain’s strict lockdown is lifted at this stage, saying the NHS must not be used as a ‘punchbag’ to avoid economic damage.

Siblings: Princess and Junior looked happy to be back with their brother at home

Earlier in the day Katie posed with her children as they modelled Harvey’s custom designed t-shirt.

Mum of five Katie had previously said she was self-isolating with Harvey due to the disabled teenager falling within the high risk category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Katie exuded glamour as she posed in a black t-shirt, which featured Harvey’s artwork of a rainbow and a frog, with the slogan ‘Love From Harvey xxx.’

Princess, Junior and Harvet posed up in white versions of the shirt, with Princess pairing her shirt with monochrome shorts and the boys wearing black joggers.

The children looked delighted to be reunited with their mother and older brother as they linked arms with Katie and Harvey and celebrated his success.

The t-shirts will raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis, with 100 per cent of profits donated.

Katie recently praised her former husbands Kieran Hayler and Peter for looking after their children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The former glamour model, who also has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with ex-stripper Kieran, 33 – hailed the parents ‘great dads’ as she revealed she’s been communicating with her kids over FaceTime.