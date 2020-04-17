Coronavirus UK: Clap for NHS Carers reaches fourth week

Millions of Brits up and down the country have taken to their doorsteps for the fourth week running to say thank you to frontline staff amid the coronavirus outbreak.

People have once again been showing their appreciation for key workers including supermarket staff, the emergency services and teachers.

Manchester United Football Club joined the latest round of celebrations by lighting up Old Trafford in blue and spelling out ‘NHS United’ on their club sign in tribute to NHS workers across the UK.

It comes after the death toll among NHS staff reached 45.

A No10 spokesman said: ‘Like millions of people across the country, the Prime Minister joined in the clap for carers this evening, to say thank you for the incredible efforts of the country’s doctors, nurses and care workers.’

Carrie Symonds said she was ‘clapping harder than ever tonight’ to thank healthcare workers as well as Captain Tom Moore who has raised more than £16 million for the NHS.

The 32-year-old former government advisor, who is expecting her first child with the Prime Minister in early summer, was among those who joined in the third Clap For Carers event.

She told her Twitter followers: ‘Clapping harder than ever tonight for our carers. You are the best of Britain.

‘Also clapping for Captain Tom Moore who has now raised over £15m for our NHS. Not only have you raised an enormous amount of money but you’ve inspired us all.’

Ms Symonds was reunited with fiance Boris Johnson on Easter Sunday, after he spent a week in St Thomas’ Hospital in Central London, including three nights in intensive care, battling the coronavirus.

Politicians around the UK took to their doorsteps to show support for healthcare workers, including First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: ‘Every week as millions of us stand on our doorsteps to clap our carers and key workers it is an emotional moment of profound thanks to those who are keeping our country going, putting their health and lives at risk for others.’

Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham Greg Hands said the clap was ‘especially poignant’ following the death of his father, in a care home on Monday due to pneumonia brought on by Covid-19.

He said: ‘My father is another care home Covid death, but I remember him as a brilliant grammar school scientist, a single-minded and determined man, worked his way out of poverty, fought hard and gave his best. He will be sorely missed.’

Many were also praising Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old who has raised more than £16 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

The Second World War veteran set out to complete the challenge before his 100th birthday on April 30, wanting to give something back to the staff who treated him for a broken hip.

His initial target was a modest £1,000, but he has now raised £16 million and counting.

Among those, TV star Paul Chuckle shared a video clapping for the NHS and Capt Moore.

Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall joined Christine and Frank Lampard, Holly Willoughby, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay as a slew of stars took part in a nationwide applause in honour of the NHS, police and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday night.

Presenter Dec, 44, and Ali, 42, were seen outside their home as they joined millions across the nation at 8pm to applaud the heroes across the country who continue to place themselves in harm’s way to beat coronavirus.

Joining the couple in the national event were stars including Holly Willoughby, the Beckhams, Tess Daly, Vernon Kay, Cheryl and Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

Also on Thursday, Captain Tom Moore, 99, was a rare piece of good news in a world full of fear at the pandemic which has claimed more than 130,000 lives globally.

The Second World War veteran completed his target of 100 laps in his garden at home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on Thursday – a fortnight before his 100th birthday on April 30.

Captain Tom has raised more than £14million for the NHS after people from 53 different countries donated to his cause.

So far there has been 103,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,729 deaths in the UK alone.