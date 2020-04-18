Coronavirus UK: Queen cancels traditional birthday gun salutes for the first time in 68 years

The Queen has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark her birthday on Tuesday for the first time during her 68-year reign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch, who is set to turn 94 while residing at Windsor Castle, has also said Government buildings will be exempt from flying flags if it creates a problem.

Elizabeth II said she did not feel gun salutes would be appropriate in the circumstances of the crisis, which has claimed more than 14,000 lives in Britain.

The Queen makes a TV address to the nation about coronavirus from Windsor Castle on April 5

The idea of looking at an alternative Trooping the Colour event to mark her official birthday in June has also been dropped as the UK continues in lockdown.

A source said: ‘Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances.’

The Queen will mark her birthday privately in Windsor, where she has been with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip since leaving Buckingham Palace on March 19.

Her grandson Prince William said in an interview with the BBC yesterday that he was concerned for their health while they stay at the castle as a precaution.

The Duke of Cambridge said: ‘Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents – who are the age they’re at, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this.’

On April 5, the Queen urged the country to pull together to fight coronavirus in a TV message, saying: ‘If we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.’

Her historic – and emotional – intervention was only the fifth time she has addressed the nation in a TV broadcast, apart from at Christmas, during her reign.