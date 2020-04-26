Coronavirus UK: Wolves star Diogo Jota believes the Premier League season CAN be finished

Wolves forward Diogo Jota believes the Premier League season will finish despite other European leagues cancelling their campaigns amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Dutch FA took the decision on Friday to cancel the Eredivisie , with the title left by vacant by Ajax and AZ Alkmaar.

Neighbouring Belgium could also end its season following a meeting scheduled for Monday, however the UK Government are planning discussions over the potential resumption of the English top-flight season.

Diogo Jota insists the Premier League season can be finished despite the coronavirus crisis

The Dutch FA cancelled the Eredivisie on Friday and the Belgium league could follow suit

And Portugal star Jota believes it is ‘major’ that the Premier League campaign is completed and that there is no need to follow the example of other leagues.

‘I believe the Premier League can finish,’ Jota told BBC Sport.

‘We don’t need to look to other countries. Each country has its own problems and has to deal with them individually.

But Jota insists that the Premier League should not look to copy with other leagues are doing

‘Although some leagues can end right away, others can start sooner. I know almost every country in the world has the Premier League as one of the leagues to watch so it is major that we can finish the season.

‘Obviously health is first and when everything is ready to go we can finish the season.’

It is understood there are now detailed discussions with Sky, BT, Amazon and the BBC as to how to screen all 92 of the remaining fixtures, which will be behind closed doors.

He also conceded that while there will be no fans it is better than having no football at all

And while Jota believes that fans are the lifeblood of the game, he admits it is better to play in an empty stadium than have no football at all.

‘If it is we don’t finish the season or we finish the season behind closed doors, obviously we finish the season behind closed doors but everyone wants the fans in the stadium,’ he continued.

‘Maybe we need to go step by step and the first step is to play behind closed doors.’