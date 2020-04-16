Coronavirus update India: Delhi, Maharashtra report dip in new cases | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.
Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, the ministry said in its updated data.
Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —
Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000
The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 per cent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1030 GMT from official sources.
With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide. The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization.
Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnight
The Gujarat government has decided to impose a week-long curfew in five densely populated areas of Surat from Thursday midnight, an official said.
These areas fall under the jurisdiction of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Kamrunagar police chowky of Limbayat police stations, chief minister’s office secretary Ashwani Kumar said.
The announcement came after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus in Surat in the last 12 hours.
Push testing aggressively: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government’s policy on tackling novel coronavirus, saying that the imposed lockdown is nothing but a “pause” button that is only going to delay the spread of the virus.
The Congress leader said that the lockdown is only going to lock up the disease but to curb the spread of virus, testing needs to be ramped up. “Push testing aggressively and use testing strategically. To assist the states in their fight, use it not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is moving,” the Congress leader suggested.
Rahul Gandhi also hailed the administration at district and state level for effectively tackling the spread of coronavirus. He also warned the government of an impending food shortage crisis
Over 1,000 cases in national capital are Markaz cases: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that over 68% of the COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital are of persons who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Markaz Nizamuddin.
“In the last 24 hours, with only 17 new cases being reported and two deaths, the total number of cases rises to 1,578 of which, 1,080 cases (68.4 per cent) are Markaz cases,” the Delhi health minister said.
Out of the 1,578 cases, 867 people have been admitted to hospitals. 29 patients are in intensive care, five patients are currently on the ventilator and 32 patients are dead.
Novel test may quickly, accurately detect novel coronavirus: Study
Scientists have developed a new test that may detect the novel coronavirus more accurately and quickly, and relieve the pressure on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based tests currently used in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, most using a kit that relies on the PCR, a sensitive method that amplifies SARS-CoV-2 RNA from patient swabs so that tiny amounts of the virus can be detected.
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 414; cases climb to 12,380
The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals. Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening.
WHO chief hails India’s step to engage in polio surveillance network to fight Covid-19
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appreciated India’s collaboration with the World Health Organisation in the systematic engagement of polio surveillance network across the country to fight against coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Ghebreyesus said, “Great news: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and World Health Organisation-South-East Asia initiated a systematic engagement of the WHO’s national polio surveillance network, and other field staff, for India’s Covid-19 response, tapping into the best practices and resources that helped India win its war against polio.”
Pandemic to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years: IMF
Asia’s economy is likely to suffer zero growth this year for the first time in 60 years, the IMF said in a report on the Asia-Pacific region released on Thursday. While Asia is set to fare better than other regions suffering economic contractions, the projection is worse than the 4.7% average growth rates throughout the global financial crisis, and the 1.3% increase during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, the IMF said.
‘China didn’t warn of likely pandemic for 6 critical days’
In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicentre of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began travelling through for Lunar New Year celebrations. President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, January 20. But by that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by AP and expert estimates based on retrospective infection data.
Lockdown 2.0: Masks made compulsory; no booze, tobacco sale
Wearing of face mask or face cover shall be compulsory in all public spaces and workplaces, sale of liquor and tobacco strictly banned and spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine during Covid-19 lockdown 2.0. According to ‘National Directives for Covid-19 Management’ issued by the home ministry as part of revised consolidated guidelines for the extended lockdown, no organisation or manager of public space shall allow a gathering of 5 or more persons and all those in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per health ministry guidelines.
Covid-19 hotspots marked in 170 districts, 207 more under close watch
The government has identified 170 districts with Covid-19 hotspots or ‘red zone’ areas, including in all six metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Other large cities such as Bhopal, Agra, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad also have hotspots. Besides, 207 districts-where the rate of doubling is currently low but which can be potential hotspots-have been classified as ‘non-hotspots’ or ‘white zones’. Apart from this, there are ‘green zone’ districts with no new confirmed Covid-19 case in the last 28 days.
US has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases: Trump
The US has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, adding this has put the country in a very strong position to finalize new guidelines on social distancing.
More than 6.3 lakh Americans have tested positive for Covid-19 so far and total fatalities as on Wednesday were nearly 28,000, the highest for any country in the world.
Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening, the ministry said in its updated data.
Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —
Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000
The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 per cent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Thursday at 1030 GMT from official sources.
With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide. The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization.
Curfew in parts of Surat from Thursday midnight
The Gujarat government has decided to impose a week-long curfew in five densely populated areas of Surat from Thursday midnight, an official said.
These areas fall under the jurisdiction of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athwalines and Kamrunagar police chowky of Limbayat police stations, chief minister’s office secretary Ashwani Kumar said.
The announcement came after 35 people tested positive for coronavirus in Surat in the last 12 hours.
Push testing aggressively: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the government’s policy on tackling novel coronavirus, saying that the imposed lockdown is nothing but a “pause” button that is only going to delay the spread of the virus.
The Congress leader said that the lockdown is only going to lock up the disease but to curb the spread of virus, testing needs to be ramped up. “Push testing aggressively and use testing strategically. To assist the states in their fight, use it not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is moving,” the Congress leader suggested.
Rahul Gandhi also hailed the administration at district and state level for effectively tackling the spread of coronavirus. He also warned the government of an impending food shortage crisis
Over 1,000 cases in national capital are Markaz cases: Delhi health minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that over 68% of the COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital are of persons who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event at the Markaz Nizamuddin.
“In the last 24 hours, with only 17 new cases being reported and two deaths, the total number of cases rises to 1,578 of which, 1,080 cases (68.4 per cent) are Markaz cases,” the Delhi health minister said.
Out of the 1,578 cases, 867 people have been admitted to hospitals. 29 patients are in intensive care, five patients are currently on the ventilator and 32 patients are dead.
Novel test may quickly, accurately detect novel coronavirus: Study
Scientists have developed a new test that may detect the novel coronavirus more accurately and quickly, and relieve the pressure on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based tests currently used in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, most using a kit that relies on the PCR, a sensitive method that amplifies SARS-CoV-2 RNA from patient swabs so that tiny amounts of the virus can be detected.
Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 414; cases climb to 12,380
The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union health ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals. Twenty-two deaths were reported since Wednesday evening.
WHO chief hails India’s step to engage in polio surveillance network to fight Covid-19
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appreciated India’s collaboration with the World Health Organisation in the systematic engagement of polio surveillance network across the country to fight against coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Ghebreyesus said, “Great news: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and World Health Organisation-South-East Asia initiated a systematic engagement of the WHO’s national polio surveillance network, and other field staff, for India’s Covid-19 response, tapping into the best practices and resources that helped India win its war against polio.”
Pandemic to bring Asia’s 2020 growth to halt for first time in 60 years: IMF
Asia’s economy is likely to suffer zero growth this year for the first time in 60 years, the IMF said in a report on the Asia-Pacific region released on Thursday. While Asia is set to fare better than other regions suffering economic contractions, the projection is worse than the 4.7% average growth rates throughout the global financial crisis, and the 1.3% increase during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, the IMF said.
‘China didn’t warn of likely pandemic for 6 critical days’
In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicentre of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began travelling through for Lunar New Year celebrations. President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, January 20. But by that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by AP and expert estimates based on retrospective infection data.
Lockdown 2.0: Masks made compulsory; no booze, tobacco sale
Wearing of face mask or face cover shall be compulsory in all public spaces and workplaces, sale of liquor and tobacco strictly banned and spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine during Covid-19 lockdown 2.0. According to ‘National Directives for Covid-19 Management’ issued by the home ministry as part of revised consolidated guidelines for the extended lockdown, no organisation or manager of public space shall allow a gathering of 5 or more persons and all those in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per health ministry guidelines.
Covid-19 hotspots marked in 170 districts, 207 more under close watch
The government has identified 170 districts with Covid-19 hotspots or ‘red zone’ areas, including in all six metros-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Other large cities such as Bhopal, Agra, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad also have hotspots. Besides, 207 districts-where the rate of doubling is currently low but which can be potential hotspots-have been classified as ‘non-hotspots’ or ‘white zones’. Apart from this, there are ‘green zone’ districts with no new confirmed Covid-19 case in the last 28 days.
US has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases: Trump
The US has passed the peak on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, adding this has put the country in a very strong position to finalize new guidelines on social distancing.
More than 6.3 lakh Americans have tested positive for Covid-19 so far and total fatalities as on Wednesday were nearly 28,000, the highest for any country in the world.