Coronavirus update India: India to provide Hydroxychloroquine and other drugs to some countries, says govt | India News – Times of India

India to provide malaria drugs to all neighbouring countries, says govt

Always better to take extra precaution, PM tweets in support of TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign

Always better to take that extra precaution. Will help you and those around you.I commend the @timesofindia group… https://t.co/j7ds0uVXC1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1586244440000

NEW DELHI: As per latest data from the ministry of health and family welfare, the number of coronavirus cases recorded so far in India was 4,421 and 114 deaths. As of Monday, there were 3,981 active cases in the country and a total of 326 people have been cured.Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 868 confirmed cases and 45 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (621 cases and 6 deaths) and Delhi (525 cases and 7 deaths).In view of the humanitarian aspects of coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that India would licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities, the ministry of external affairs said. “We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter,” the ministry added. READ MORE Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed The Times of India’s Mask India campaign which encourages people to cover their faces while venturing out to stop the spread of coronavirus. “Always better to take that extra precaution. Will help you and those around you. I commend the @timesofindia group for this very innovative movement. #IndiaFightsCorona,” the PM tweeted.

Lifesaving drugs should be made available to Indians first: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that India must help all countries in their fight against coronavirus but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians first. “Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first,” he said on Twitter.

From April 9, Odisha makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose while venturing out of house

Odisha has become the first state in the country to make a face mask or use of cloth in “at least two layers” mandatory for the citizens when they come out of home for any purpose. The order shall come into effect from 7 am on April 9. It further stated that COVID-19 is “assuming grave threat to the health of the general public in the state” and the virus is “believed to be spreading through droplets.”

Kerala CM writes to PM, expresses concern over nurses contracting virus

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over Malayali nurses in Mumbai and New Delhi getting infected with Covid-19 virus since they are forced to attend duties without any protective gears. He urged the PM to intervene in the issue and request the respective state govts to ensure all possible health care for them.

24 new cases in Rajasthan, total 325 people infected in the state

Twenty-four new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday. Jodhpur reported the maximum number of cases with nine people testing positive, followed by Jaisalmer (7), Banswara (4), Jaipur (3) and Churu (1). The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 325, according to Rajasthan health department. The seven positive cases in Jaisalmer are contacts of the person found positive in Bikaner.

Delhi govt to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests

The Delhi government has decided to conduct over 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in the city over the next few days, government sources said. Sources added that testing would be randomly done in areas where more positive cases have been found. Quarantine facilities in large numbers are also being set-up.

Prepare for ‘new normal’, draft biz continuity plans, PM Modi tells ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised his ministers to prepare for a ‘new normal’ post the lockdown, asking them to work towards mitigating the economic impact of Covid-19 even as he said the country needed to brace for a long battle against the disease. Modi said that it was also essential to strategise for emergent conditions, including a graded plan to slowly reopen activity outside of hotspot areas.

63% of Covid-19 deaths in India among 60-plus

Those above 60 years of age make up just 19% of coronavirus patients in India but account for 63% of the fatalities so far, with those having pre-existing health conditions being even more vulnerable. Of the rest, 30% of those who died were 40-60 years old and only 7% were younger than 40. As many as 86% of the fatalities had conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease.

Some community spread in hotspots: AIIMS chief

There may be some community spread of Covid-19 in hotspots and these areas need to be monitored closely to prevent community transmission of the virus, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Monday, even as fresh coronavirus cases in the country registered a slight dip and fell below 500 for the first time in the past five days.

Bhilwara model may become template for other badly-hit states

The “ruthless” Covid-19 containment model adopted by Rajasthan’s Bhilwara since detecting the first of its 27 positive cases on March 19 has been acknowledged by the Centre as a potential template for states battling a spurt in infections. There were two key takeaways from the review of strategies to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic – aggressive containment like in Bhilwara and preparation in terms of scaling up hospitals and quarantine facilities.

Over 25,500 Jamaat members isolated across the country

The government has quarantined over 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts across the country and sealed five villages in Haryana where some “foreign members” of this Islamic organisation had stayed. Residents of these villages have also been placed under quarantine, the government said on Monday.

WORLD

UK PM Boris Johnson admitted to ICU for coronavirus treatment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been taken into intensive care, Downing Street has said. UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson was moved to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Monday.

Denmark looks to begin gradual ease of lockdown

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said late Monday that her government planned opening schools for younger students up until class five first because the requirement to care for them represented a greater burden on society. Reopening is planned for April 15. She said restaurants, bars and cafes would remain closed for now. Also churches, libraries, sports venues and shopping centers would remain closed until at least May 10. Denmark will keep in force border controls and ban gatherings of more than 10 people at least until May 10.

US coronavirus deaths pass bleak 10,000 milestone

Americans were put on notice Monday not to let up in the fight against the coronavirus, as a grim milestone of 10,000 deaths cast a pall over the first signs of optimism about the outbreak’s trajectory. The United States has emerged as one of the world’s worst-hit nations, with a steadily mounting number of fatalities and millions facing the possibility of economic ruin.

Bangladesh, Nepal expecting surge

Across South Asia, home to one fifth of the world’s population, there are growing concerns that it won’t escape the surge seen in other parts of the world. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warned of a big outbreak this month. She said the garment industry will also have to remain shut as part of the lockdown till April 14. Bangladesh has reported 123 cases including 12 deaths. On the other hand, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said risks to the landlocked country sandwiched between India and China were rising because people were not following quarantine properly.

(With inputs from agencies)