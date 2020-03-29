Coronavirus update: Nearly 10% of Covid-19 patients recover in India | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: There are over 663,000 coronavirus cases across the globe with more than 30,000 deaths. In India, five more people died of the infection on Saturday.
According to latest update from the ministry of health, the death toll in India climed to 25 with 979 confirmed cases.
The one spot of good news is that across the country, 94 Covid-19 patients – nearly 10% of the total cases reported so far— have recovered from the disease, data shows.
Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —
275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur
A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning. A preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, there were 133 women and 142 men, including two infants and four children.
US Covid-19 deaths double in 2 days, topping 2,000
Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States doubled in two days, surpassing 2,000 Saturday and highlighting how quickly the virus is spreading through the country.
Johns Hopkins University reported that confirmed deaths rose to more than 30,000 around the world. The US ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 dead. There are more than 121,000 cases in the US. The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.
‘War Zone’: Ambulances in New York Are Now As Busy as on September 11
Even as hospitals across New York become inundated with coronavirus cases, some patients are being left behind in their homes because the health care system cannot handle them all. Because of the volume, emergency medical workers are making life-or-death decisions about who is sick enough to take to crowded emergency rooms and who appears well enough to leave behind.
Massive evacuation operation on as huge mass of migrants heads out of Delhi
At a time when India is in lockdown, a massive evacuation operation to take lakhs of people home began in the early hours of Saturday at Delhi’s borders with Ghaziabad and Noida and continues as you read this report.
At least 1,000 UP Roadways buses, backed up by 2,000 private buses, trucks, trolleys, tractors, goods carriers and any other vehicle that the authorities managed to bring out of the lockdown ban were deployed to clear a staggering pileup of people who gathered at the sealed borders, imploring to be allowed to pass. The Delhi government too deployed 100 DTC buses to ferry people from the border to Hapur in west UP.
Amid exodus, govt identifies districts, villages for surveillance
The Centre has rapidly expanded Covid-19 surveillance to track thousands of migrant labourers going out of cities, particularly large ones like Delhi and Mumbai, to keep an eye on incidence of the disease in villages and districts where these workers are headed.
Throngs of people walking along highways set off fresh concern in the government, leading to the National Centre for Disease Control setting up mechanisms to follow the migrant paths.
Dire warning by health experts led to lockdown in India
The assessment conveyed by experts to the government was urgent: The number of Covid-19 patients would increase as people returning to India carrying the infection would come into contact with others and this required an immediate response.
Senior officials dealing with public health were unanimous in their opinion that a lockdown was the need of the hour.
Canadian PM’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said. Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.
Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore to help fight coronavirus
The House of Tata has pledged Rs 1,500 crore to combat the coronavirus crisis that has sent India into a lockdown. This is the largest commitment made by a business group in the country towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to latest update from the ministry of health, the death toll in India climed to 25 with 979 confirmed cases.
The one spot of good news is that across the country, 94 Covid-19 patients – nearly 10% of the total cases reported so far— have recovered from the disease, data shows.
Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —
275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur
A batch of 275 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrived at the Jodhpur airport on Sunday morning. A preliminary screening of the passengers was conducted at the airport and thereafter, they were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility set up at the Jodhpur Military Station. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said of the 275 passengers, there were 133 women and 142 men, including two infants and four children.
US Covid-19 deaths double in 2 days, topping 2,000
Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States doubled in two days, surpassing 2,000 Saturday and highlighting how quickly the virus is spreading through the country.
Johns Hopkins University reported that confirmed deaths rose to more than 30,000 around the world. The US ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 dead. There are more than 121,000 cases in the US. The United States is now the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases. Italy and China are second and third, respectively.
‘War Zone’: Ambulances in New York Are Now As Busy as on September 11
Even as hospitals across New York become inundated with coronavirus cases, some patients are being left behind in their homes because the health care system cannot handle them all. Because of the volume, emergency medical workers are making life-or-death decisions about who is sick enough to take to crowded emergency rooms and who appears well enough to leave behind.
Massive evacuation operation on as huge mass of migrants heads out of Delhi
At a time when India is in lockdown, a massive evacuation operation to take lakhs of people home began in the early hours of Saturday at Delhi’s borders with Ghaziabad and Noida and continues as you read this report.
At least 1,000 UP Roadways buses, backed up by 2,000 private buses, trucks, trolleys, tractors, goods carriers and any other vehicle that the authorities managed to bring out of the lockdown ban were deployed to clear a staggering pileup of people who gathered at the sealed borders, imploring to be allowed to pass. The Delhi government too deployed 100 DTC buses to ferry people from the border to Hapur in west UP.
Amid exodus, govt identifies districts, villages for surveillance
The Centre has rapidly expanded Covid-19 surveillance to track thousands of migrant labourers going out of cities, particularly large ones like Delhi and Mumbai, to keep an eye on incidence of the disease in villages and districts where these workers are headed.
Throngs of people walking along highways set off fresh concern in the government, leading to the National Centre for Disease Control setting up mechanisms to follow the migrant paths.
Dire warning by health experts led to lockdown in India
The assessment conveyed by experts to the government was urgent: The number of Covid-19 patients would increase as people returning to India carrying the infection would come into contact with others and this required an immediate response.
Senior officials dealing with public health were unanimous in their opinion that a lockdown was the need of the hour.
Canadian PM’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said. Trudeau’s office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.
Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore to help fight coronavirus
The House of Tata has pledged Rs 1,500 crore to combat the coronavirus crisis that has sent India into a lockdown. This is the largest commitment made by a business group in the country towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.