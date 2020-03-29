Coronavirus update: Nearly 10% of Covid-19 patients recover in India | India News – Times of India

Here is a look at the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —

275 Indians, evacuated from Iran, reach Jodhpur

US Covid-19 deaths double in 2 days, topping 2,000

‘War Zone’: Ambulances in New York Are Now As Busy as on September 11

Massive evacuation operation on as huge mass of migrants heads out of Delhi

Amid exodus, govt identifies districts, villages for surveillance

Dire warning by health experts led to lockdown in India

Canadian PM’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

Tatas pledge Rs 1,500 crore to help fight coronavirus