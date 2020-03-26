Coronavirus update: Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreign nationals from 5 countries

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:10 IST

Five specials flights from Delhi’s IGI airport will fly back over 1200 foreign nationals between March 26 and March 27, news agency ANI quoted an airport official as saying late Thursday.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has led to suspension of flights and a three-week countrywide lockdown, 1,245 foreign nationals from Austria, UAE, Israel, Germany, and Italy will be evacuated via five special flights, according to ANI. The details of the flights were not shared.

Earlier in the day, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil aviation (DGCA) extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to India till April 14, 2020 as part of the efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.