Coronavirus US: Anti-lockdown protests across the country

Anti-lockdown protesters have swarmed New York City – the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. – to join thousands in rallies across the country to demand an end to stay-at-home orders.

Demonstrators gathered outside of City Hall in Manhattan in solidarity with people in California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Illinois calling for ‘freedom’ for millions who have been kept inside for weeks to stop the spread of the virus that has killed 63,000 Americans.

More than 13,000 people have been killed by COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began and the social distancing guidelines are set to be in place until at least May 15.

The NYPD watched as the crowd marched through Manhattan’s Financial District in solidarity with the armed protesters waving MAGA flags and carrying weapons who have surrounded city halls, state houses and beaches across the country in revolt at what they see as draconian measures.

While the New York City crowd were fired-up and vocal, rainy conditions foiled a larger turnout.

Elsewhere, it was a different story. In California, tensions flared between cops and angry residents in Sacramento and Los Angeles amid anger over Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to close the beaches and limit the population to a certain list of activities.

Meanwhile, several men marched on the capitol building in Raleigh, armed with automatic rifles, demanding Governor Roy Cooper lift lockdowns that have been extended until May 8.

The protests have been going on for weeks as states begin to flatten the curve and the virus begins to slow. Many governors and elected officials have relaxed some of the strict ordinances, but many are still angry that they can’t leave their homes.

They claim the shutting down of the economy is more damaging than the virus itself and are demanding residents be allowed to choose for themselves if they can go outside.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Several rallies have been held in Raleigh, North Carolina in recent days, with protesters urging North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to lift lockdown orders which have been extended until May 8.

But on Friday, nearly a dozen armed men marched towards the Old Capitol Building in defiance of social distancing recommendations and pleas to stay home.

Several members of the group openly brandished semi-automatic weapons as they made their way to the building.

According to the News & Observer, the men were told they cannot protest while openly carrying their firearms.

‘We were told we can’t use our 1st Amendment and our 2nd Amendment at the same time. We’ll be back on Tuesday to do the 1st,’ one told the publication.

Across North Carolina there have been 10,509 coronavirus cases and 378 deaths.

Sacramento, Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, California

Around 400 people turned out for a ‘ReOpen California rally in the state capitol of California, with many protester creating posters and placards that criticized Governor Gavin Newsom who has ordered state residents to stay home as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Several demonstrators clashed with police officers outside the California Capitol Building on Friday, after they were refused a permit to protest.

Further south in Los Angeles, hundreds more protesters also turned out to show their disdain for Governor Newsom’s orders.

Many also assembled on the boardwalk at Huntington Beach, Orange County. The beach was packed with sunseekers last week, prompting Gov Newsom to order the beaches closed. Residents have now threatened to file a lawsuit.

Across California there have been 48,917 coronavirus cases, 1982 deaths.

Upstate New York

Several small protests popped up across New York state, which has been hard hit by the virus.

In the town of Commack, dozens waved large American flags and chanted for Gov Andrew Cuomo to reopen the state.

In the state capital of Albany, protesters appeared to hold much more personal resentment for Gov Cuomo who resides in the city.

Several brandished signs calling for his resignation, while one compared him to Hitler – waving a poster which read ‘Adolf Cuomo’.

Chicago, Illinois

In Chicago, hundreds of protesters turned out to call for an end to stay-at-home orders which have dragged on there for more than a month.

A group by the name of Freedom Movement USA organized the rally, which featured a six hours worth of scheduled speakers.

The protest ran from 9am until 3pm. A small crowd of counter-protesters also showed up, but were vastly outnumbered.

The state has seen 52,918 coronavirus cases, 2,355 deaths.

