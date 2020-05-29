Coronavirus US: Spike in Atlanta cases after school grad party

An affluent Atlanta neighborhood has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases after several prep school students tested positive following a graduation drive-through ceremony and party.

The Lovett School in Atlanta informed parents last week that several graduating seniors had tested positive for coronavirus following a drive-through ceremony on May 17.

One student, who DailyMail.com understands is the son of an Atlanta doctor, later hosted a graduation party for students and traveled interstate with a group of friends.

Since the school informed parents on May 22 that several students had become infected, new cases have exploded in the upscale Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead.

It is believed that more than 30 teenagers have tested positive but it is not clear exactly how many students who attended the party or drive-through ceremony became infected.

Cases increased by more than 20 percent in less than a week in three of the five zip codes associated with the Buckhead neighborhood.

According to the health department data, Fulton County – which encompasses the city of Atlanta and surrounding areas – has just over 4,300 cases.

Infections in Buckhead now account for 653 of those county cases.

One concerned parent told DailyMail.com he fears this cluster will now escalate and become a ‘huge issue’ as schools start reopening and seniors go off to college.

‘They clearly disregarded social distancing. Not only did they get it, they gave it to their parents and their neighborhoods,’ he said.

‘It’s not going to be isolated. The kids were together for 48 hours. Kids cross populate. It’s a very interconnected neighborhood.’

The private school, where annual tuition is about $30,000, has been closed since March 15.

The parent, who didn’t want to be named, isn’t blaming the school for the outbreak but, instead, says other parents are acting ‘irresponsibly’.

‘The school technically did everything right,’ the parent said.

‘As you can see in this case, children believe they’re not going to get and their parents aren’t holding them accountable.

‘These are healthy children. If they can get it, anyone can get.

‘As these kids get it they will take it to college campuses. There’s no way the math won’t perpetuate this worse. I think we’ve set ourselves up for real failure.’

The parent said this specific cluster has made it apparent that the state of Georgia should not have reopened so early.

Georgia, which currently has more than 45,000 infections and 1,900 deaths, was among the first few states to start reopening in late April.

‘Georgia made the stand that it’s a sense of liberty – it’s putting us all in jeopardy,’ the parent said.

