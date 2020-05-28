Coronavirus US: Trump ‘would take hydroxychloroquine again’

President Donald Trump is feeling ‘perfect’ after a two-week regime of hydroxychloroquine and would take it again even after Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was not an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked how the president was doing after taking the anti-malaria medication, which has many side effects. She said she spoke to him about that.

‘He said, quote, he’s feeling perfect, quote, he’s feeling absolutely great after taking this regimen and, quote, he would take it again if he thought that he was exposed. So he is feeling very good,’ she said.

President Donald Trump is feeling ‘perfect’ after a two-week regime of hydroxychloroquine and would take it again even after Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was not an effective treatment for the coronavirus

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gave an update on the president’s health at her press briefing

Meanwhile Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said scientific evidence shows hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment.

‘The scientific data is really quite evident now about the lack of efficacy,’ he said on CNN Wednesday night.

Fauci’s comment came after The Lancet, a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal, published a 96,000-patient observational study that concluded that hydroxychloroquine had no effect on the coronavirus and, in some cases, did more harm than good.

President Trump revealed he was taking the drug – along with a zinc supplement – as a preventive measure against the disease, which has killed more than 100,000 Americans.

McEnany also said the president does plan to finish up his annual physical after he took part of it in November during an unannounced visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

She didn’t have a date on when he intended to take it. He said in March he would complete his physical in the next 90 days.

‘I don’t have an update on the physical but because you asked that I’ll specifically inquire about that today and try to get back to you what,’ she said during her briefing.

Trump repeatedly said he felt fine while he was on the medication.

The Food and Drug Administration put out a warning about hydroxychloroquine, which it did on April 30. The FDA warned the drug caused heart problems and said it should only be used to treat the coronavirus on patients already in the hospital.

Hydroxy has potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death, and the FDA has warned against its use for coronavirus infections except in formal studies.