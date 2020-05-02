Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday | CBC News

The latest:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his ministers and top public health officials are taking a rare break today from the daily briefings they’ve been providing since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many regular activities in Canada in mid-March.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam will post online her regular update on the number of Canadians infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 and the number who have died because of it.

Since the outbreak hit Canada, it has become routine for Trudeau to provide daily briefings and take questions from reporters, followed by a separate briefing and question-and-answer session with Tam, her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and other ministers.

Prior to today, that routine has been broken only rarely — on Easter Sunday and last Sunday.

However, Trudeau devoted most of his briefing Thursday to the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter off the coast of Greece, and most of Friday’s briefing to his government’s decision to ban some 1,500 models and variants of military-style assault firearms.

Provinces prepare to reopen

The intrusion of other issues and today’s break from briefings come as provinces begin to take cautious first steps to relax the rigid restrictions on businesses and on the movement of people amid signs that efforts to curb the spread of the virus are working.

One public health expert has described efforts to reopen as “tricky.” Dr. Catherine Hankins, who co-chairs the leadership group of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, said it would be better if questions about immunity and the creation of an effective vaccine could be answered before the restrictions are lifted.

Ontario will begin to slowly reopen on Monday, with approval given to specific businesses, including garden centres with curbside pickup, lawn care and landscaping companies and automatic car washes

Nova Scotia is also easing some COVID-19 public health restrictions. Under the changes, municipal and provincial parks can reopen, as can garden centres, nurseries and similar businesses. Sportfishing is permitted and people can attend boating, yacht or sailing clubs for the purpose of preparing boats for use.

Like other provinces, Alberta is also gradually reopening. Golf courses will be welcoming players on Saturday. Physical distancing will need to remain in place and clubhouses and pro shops will remain closed, and golf carts will be single rider, unless both players are from the same household.

Quebec, with the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada, is set to reopen retail stores outside Montreal on Monday. The province also plans to double testing, aiming to do 14,000 tests a day by the end

of next week.

WATCH | Personal support workers are reusing masks:

Some personal support workers are using the same protective mask multiple times a day while going in and out of care homes because they worry about running out. 2:03

At her briefing Friday, Tam applauded Canadians for rising to the challenge of physical distancing, which has shuttered many businesses and forced people to isolate themselves at home.

“In fact, so much so you appear to have bent the curve, so bravo,” she said.

People were taking photographs of fenced-off cherry blossoms at a park in Toronto on Friday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

“We couldn’t be prouder at how Canadians have taken on our advice while adding a dash of creativity and vigour and keeping each other going with music, humour and the magic of kindness.”

Still, Tam warned it’s far too early for anyone to let down their guard.

The daily briefings are to resume Sunday and federal officials say there is still plenty to talk about to keep them going for some time to come.

While provinces eye ways to jump-start their economies, people across the country are struggling to receive EI payments after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. Many Canadians have gone weeks without benefits because of problems with their EI applications, and find they’re unable to make it through jammed phone lines to get help.

The C.D. Howe Institute’s Business Cycle Council, which monitors recessions and recoveries in Canada, declared on Friday that the country is officially in a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is still less than two months old in Canada, but it said Friday the slowdown is already so swift and deep that it’s safe to declare a recession.

Workers in personal protective equipment unload medical supplies from a cargo plane arriving from China at Mirabel Airport in Mirabel, Que., on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

As of Friday night, Canada had 55,061 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with the majority concentrated in Ontario and Quebec. Provinces and territories list 22,762 of the cases as resolved or recovered. A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC’s reporting lists 3,507 deaths in Canada and two known coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

The contagious respiratory illness causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. There is no proven treatment or vaccine for the virus, which first emerged in China in late 2019.

What’s happening in the provinces and territories

Police in British Columbia have made hundreds of home visits to make sure residents who recently returned home from abroad are following self-isolation orders. The visits were to roughly 500 people who had not responded to phone calls and text messages from authorities making sure recent travellers were quarantining as promised. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

WATCH | Travellers arriving in B.C. met with strict quarantine instructions:

As travellers land in B.C., they are expected to have detailed quarantine plans and will receive followup calls a few days later. 2:07

Alberta is reporting an outbreak at an Amazon warehouse north of Calgary. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical health officer, says there are five cases at the site in Balzac. The company reported its first confirmed case among the more than 1,000 full-time workers on April 12.

Also Friday, Hinshaw announced the province is launching a voluntary mobile app to expand contact tracing. The app, once downloaded, uses Bluetooth to identify any other nearby phones that have the same app. Anyone with the app who later develops COVID-19 will be asked to upload the data to Alberta Health Services, which will use it to reach out to those who came in contact with the person. Read more about what’s happening in Alberta.

WATCH | Alberta plant to reopen after COVID-19 outbreak:

Employees of the Cargill plant in High River, Alta., are worried for their safety as the plant plans to reopen two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. 1:58

Saskatchewan on Friday reported 26 new cases — the largest single-day increase in more than a month, and the second largest increase in the province since the pandemic began, behind the 30 new cases reported on March 28. Of the 26 new cases, 19 are in La Loche and the surrounding area, including Clearwater River Dene Nation.

“We’ve very concerned with the increase in cases,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer. “The current outbreak in the north is due to further community transmission; people who have been exposed in the community.” Read more about what’s happening in Saskatchewan.

New rules kicked in for Manitoba care homes Friday, limiting health-care workers to just one care home. The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 279. Read more about what’s happening in Manitoba.

WATCH | Winnipeg couple of 70 years ‘connect’ through window amid restrictions:

Winnipeg couple of 70 years ‘connect’ through window amid COVID-19 restrictions 1:34

Ontario reported eight COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 198. In response to the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care and retirement homes, a provincial health-care advocacy group is organizing a day of action Friday to call for improved access to testing and personal protective equipment at the facilities.

Also on Friday, the province announced it would allow some businesses to reopen on May 4 under strict guidelines. Read more about what’s happening in Ontario.

People wearing face masks are seen in downtown Ottawa on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Quebec’s director of public health says the province is launching a more “aggressive” testing strategy in the community, as it begins to loosen pandemic restrictions. Dr. Horacio Arruda said Quebec is planning to conduct 14,000 tests a day, up from roughly 6,000 tests a day that it’s currently doing.

oOn Friday, Arruda also announced 163 more COVID-19-related deaths. While this is the highest number reported on a single day, he said it includes previously unreported deaths for the month of April. Read more about what’s happening in Quebec, including concerns parents and teachers in the province have over a plan to reopen schools in under two weeks.

A person is given hand sanitizer before being tested at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Friday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick has now gone 13 days straight without a new case of COVID-19. “That is very good news, but we are still actively searching for cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, during Friday’s news briefing. On Thursday, Russell cautioned there will be new cases in New Brunswick, but health officials are now more prepared for the next wave. Read more about what’s happening in N.B.

The Nova Scotia government announced Friday it is immediately easing some public health restrictions. Rules around physical distancing and social gatherings remain in place. People must keep two metres apart and not gather in groups of more than five. ​​​​​​

Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 959 confirmed cases. The province has recorded 29 deaths related to COVID-19. Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

A paramedic and an ambulance is seen at Northwood Manor, one of the largest nursing homes in Atlantic Canada, in Halifax on Friday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Prince Edward Island had no new cases of COVID-19 again on Friday. Since Thursday, 75 new negative test results have returned, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said. Read more about what’s happening on P.E.I., including how the premier is asking the federal government to change its COVID-19 benefits program in order to motivate people to get back to work.

WATCH | COVID-19: Is airborne transmission possible?

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic including whether airborne transmission is possible. 2:18

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Friday. It’s the first in five days. On Thursday, the province introduced a reopening plan, which sets May 11 as a target date for the lifting of some restrictions, including around non-urgent medical care and low-risk outdoor activity. That plan allowed households to form a “bubble,” allowing them to spend time with one other household. On Friday, the province’s chief medical officer of health warned that allowance could be rescinded if the number of new cases spikes. Read more about what’s happening in N.L.

In Canada’s North, all of the territory’s 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered. Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee also announced Friday that someone has been charged under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for allegedly failing to self-isolate as required. Read more about what’s happening across the North.

WATCH | Some good news from across the country on Friday:

With much of the world struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some good-news stories to report. Here’s a brief roundup. 3:13

What’s happening in the U.S.

More than a dozen states let restaurants, stores or other businesses reopen Friday in the biggest one-day push yet to get their economies up and running again, acting at their own speed and with their own quirks and restrictions to make sure the coronavirus doesn’t come storming back.

People in Louisiana could eat at restaurants again but had to sit outside at tables three metres apart with no waiter service. Maine residents could attend church services as long as they stayed in their cars. And a Nebraska mall reopened with Plexiglas barriers and hand-sanitizing stations but few shoppers.

Meanwhile, the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19 won emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a major study, remdesivir shortened patients’ recovery time from 15 days to 11 on average and may have also reduced deaths.

Shoppers wearing face masks enter a department store in Omaha, Neb., on Friday. (Nati Harnik/The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s hoping the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be below 100,000, which he acknowledged is a “horrible number.” Trump’s predictions of the expected U.S. death toll have changed over time, with his earlier 60,000 projection now being eclipsed. But he said at a White House event that “maybe millions of lives” have been saved by shutting down the economy.

More than 64,000 people have died in the U.S. so far.

With the crisis stabilizing in Europe and in many places in the U.S., countries and states are gradually easing their restrictions amid warnings from health experts that a second wave of infections could hit unless testing for the virus is expanded dramatically.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Caroline Miller elbow bumps Cmdr. Marshall Newberry aboard a patrol boat following the monitoring of oil tankers anchored near the ports of Long Beach, Calif., and Los Angeles on Friday. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In much of Colorado, people could get their hair cut and shop at stores again, though stay-at-home orders remained in place in Denver and surrounding counties.

Wyoming let barbershops, nail salons, gyms and daycare centres reopen. In Maine, golf courses, hairdressers and dentists opened.

Hotels near South Carolina beaches opened and state parks unlocked their gates for the first time in more than a month. But in Myrtle Beach, the state’s most popular tourist destination, hotel elevators will be restricted to one person or one family — a potential inconvenience at the area’s 15- and 20-storey resorts.

Workers wearing face masks are seen at a reopned restaurant in Houston on Friday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Texas’s reopening got underway with sparse crowds at shopping malls and restaurants allowing customers to dine in, though only at 25 per cent capacity in most places. A video posted on social media showed a city park ranger in Austin getting shoved into the water Thursday while asking people in a crowd to keep six feet apart from each other. Police charged a 25-year-old man with attempted assault.

Around the country, protesters have demanded governors reboot the battered economy. More than 100 people chanted and carried signs in front of Chicago’s Thompson Center, where Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has an office, to call for an end to the statewide lockdown.

Pritzker has said he will not lift his order until it’s safe, and several counterprotesters expressed support for his position. Nurse anesthetist Benjamin Salazar held up a sign that read, “Stay home. We are getting tired of seeing people die.”

Protesters rally against Illinois stay-at-home order outside in downtown Chicago on Friday. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invoked the state’s Riot Control Act as she sealed off all roads to nonessential traffic in the city of Gallup, population 70,000, to help control a surging coronavirus outbreak in the former trading post on the outskirts of the Navajo reservation.

In the hardest-hit corner of the U.S., New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said schools and colleges will remain closed through the rest of the academic year.

In Washington state, where the nation’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in January, Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday that he is extending the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order through at least May 31 and that he will ease the restrictions in four stages. Washington also had the first deadly cluster of cases in the U.S., at a Seattle-area nursing home.

What’s happening around the world

Western countries ignored the warnings on the COVID-19 pandemic released as early as in January and wasted more than a month to take action to curb the spread of the virus, said Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of the British medical journal, The Lancet.

Horton made the remarks in a recent interview with the China Central Television (CCTV). Horton said The Lancet published five papers in the last week of January, describing the new virus and what steps to take to curb the spread.

“We knew all of this in the last week of January, but most western countries and the United States of America wasted the whole of February and early March before they acted. That is the human tragedy of COVID-19,” Horton said.

WATCH | WHO review finds COVID-19 remains a public health emergency:

‘We know too little about the transmission of the virus,’ said Dr. Didier Houssin, expert adviser to the WHO, as he identified key issues that need to be addressed.. 2:12

Spain’s coronavirus death toll hit 25,100 on Saturday after 276 people died overnight, the health ministry said. Total cases rose to 216,582 from 215,216 on Friday. Spain has had one of the worst outbreaks in the world, but is past its peak and gradually easing lockdown restrictions.

Britain has hit its target of carrying out 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, stressing the program is crucial to helping ease a national lockdown.

He set the target of 100,000 tests by the end of April after being criticized for moving too slowly compared to other countries such as Germany. Hancock also announced the British death toll had risen by 739 to 27,510 deaths — just below that of Italy, which was one of the first and worst-hit European countries.

WATCH | Italian cities test physical distancing measures as restrictions soon to ease:

Picturesque Florence and Ostia prepare to slowly transition to a somewhat new normal beginning May 4. 1:02

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that the end of the national lockdown on May 11 would only be a first step as France looks to pull out of the crisis created by the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of people who have died from the disease in France rose by 218 to 24,594 on Friday, while hospitalisations and people in intensive care continued to decline, France’s public health chief said.

Russia on Saturday reported 9,623 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period, versus 7,933 new cases on Friday. That brings the total number of cases to more than 124,000. The nationwide death toll rose to 1,222 after 57 people died in the last 24 hours, Russia’s coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Japan will formally decide as early as Monday whether to extend its state of emergency, which was originally set to end on May 6.

In China, Beijing’s parks and museums, including the ancient Forbidden City, reopened to the public after being closed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore’s health ministry on Saturday confirmed 447 new coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in two weeks, taking the city-state’s tally of cases to 17,548 with 16 virus-related deaths. Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said. The country will allow selected businesses to reopen on May 12 in a cautious rollback of a two-month partial lockdown.

WATCH | May Day celebrations prompt surge at China’s tourist hot spots as COVID-19 restrictions lessen

Outside Beijing’s Forbidden City, one man expressed the joy of the moment: “I hope that by coming here to visit, I can start a beautiful day in 2020.” 0:53

India said on Friday it would extend its nationwide lockdown for another two weeks after May 4, but would allow “considerable relaxations” in lower-risk districts marked as green and orange zones under the government’s plan to fight the novel coronavirus.

The country registered another daily high in coronavirus cases, with nearly 2,000 recorded in the past 24 hours. India’s Health Ministry said Friday the 1,993 new cases and 73 more deaths bring the country’s totals to 35,043 cases and 1,147 deaths.

The government is due to decide the future of its 40-day lockdown on Sunday. It allowed migrant workers and other stranded people to resume their journeys on Wednesday, as well as some shops to reopen and manufacturing and farming to resume.

In Malaysia, most businesses will reopen on Monday after a six-week shutdown ordered to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. Schools, cinemas and nightclubs will remain closed, along with the country’s borders, and mass gatherings will still be banned.

The decision has sparked criticism, including from members of the ruling coalition, that restrictions were being eased too soon.

The number of new infections with the novel coronavirus rose by 105 on Saturday, the highest daily increase since April 16. The number of known infections totalled 6,176 while fatalities stood at 103.

A hairdresser at a salon in Vienna, Austria wears a protective mask on Saturday as he works during the pandemic. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

South Africa has started to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, allowing people to exercise outside, starting Friday, but only between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“With public spaces still closed … everyone is being herded onto the streets for this small window of exercise,” said Jane Flanagan, the Africa correspondent for the Times of London, who is in Cape Town.

Zimbabwe‘s President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended a nationwide lockdown to fight the new coronavirus by two more weeks and announced a $720 million US stimulus package for distressed companies, most which will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

Brazil reported a record 7,218 cases in the last 24 hours and 435 additional fatalities. Peruvian authorities, meanwhile, closed a busy food market in Lima after mass rapid testing confirmed more than 160 positive cases.

WATCH | May Day 2020 brings protests, arrests and little physical distancing: