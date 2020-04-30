Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world Thursday | CBC News

The latest:

Manitoba unveiled its own phased plan for reopening some sectors of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, joining provinces as small as Prince Edward Island and as large as hard-hit Ontario and Quebec in offering a glimpse of what the coming months might hold.

Premier Brian Pallister urged people to be “careful out there” and do what is needed to protect themselves and others, even as some restrictions are lifted.

The phased plan, which does not include schools, allows a range of measures in its first phase, which is set to begin May 4. Outdoor spaces will reopen, non-urgent health care will resume and many businesses will be allowed to operate — if they can do so while respecting physical distancing and other public health rules.

Pallister’s update came on the same day as the country passed a grim milestone, as the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 passed 3,000 on Wednesday, according to a CBC News tally based on provincial health data, regional public health information and CBC’s reporting.

Newfoundland and Labrador, which has reported a total of 258 cases and just three COVID-19-related deaths to date, is expected to offer details around its plan Thursday.

As of 6:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, there were 51,597 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 20,340 of the cases considered resolved or recovered. The CBC tally put the coronavirus-related deaths at 3,133 in Canada and another two deaths of Canadians abroad.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk varies between and within communities, “but given the increasing number of cases in Canada, the risk to Canadians is considered high.”

What’s happening in the provinces and territories

British Columbia’s premier says the province will unveil its plan to loosen COVID-19 restrictions and open up some sectors of the economy at a briefing next week. The province also extended its state of emergency to May 12. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

A meat processing plant in Alberta that is at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak is set to reopen on May 4 with one shift, a decision the union for workers at the High River facility has described as “incredibly concerning.” The Cargill plant has been linked to more than 1,200 cases. Read more about what’s happening in Alberta.

WATCH | Fort McMurray tries to manage devastating flood during pandemic:

Some COVID-19 restrictions for physical distancing have had to be removed in Fort McMurray as it tries to mitigate further damage from a devastating flood that has forced more than 13,000 people from their homes. 1:53

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there is a cluster of cases linked to the hospital in Lloydminster. “Thirteen cases have been identified, including five health-care workers and eight patients, and transmission has occurred in the hospital setting,” the SHA said. Read more about what’s happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba is going to start easing some of its COVID-19-related restrictions starting on Monday by allowing dentists, physiotherapists, retail stores, hair salons and restaurant patios to open at no more than 50 per cent capacity. Campgrounds, museums, libraries and art galleries will also be allowed to reopen, and all will have to maintain physical distancing and comply with public health restrictions. Read more about what’s happening in Manitoba.

Almost 100 doctors in Ontario have come out of retirement or back from a leave to help with the coronavirus, and even more working doctors have signed up with an app that facilitates redeploying doctors to facilities that need help. Read more about what’s happening in Ontario.

Quebec says it will gradually remove police controls that have been limiting non-essential travel to certain regions, beginning on May 4. But some rural leaders are asking would-be travellers to be cautious as they come into more remote regions. Read more about what’s happening in Quebec.

New Brunswick had no new cases of COVID-19 to report again on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the provincial total remains at 118 cases. Russell said she expects there will be more cases in the province and officials will have to respond with quick action when they occur. Read more about what’s happening in N.B.

WATCH | How New Brunswick avoided a potential COVID-19 catastrophe:

New Brunswick is home to Canada’s oldest and unhealthiest population, but has so far come through the COVID-19 pandemic with few hospitalizations and no deaths. 2:01

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, says while the situation around coronavirus in long-term care homes is still serious, it has “certainly stabilized.” Twenty-two of Nova Scotia’s 28 coroanvirus-related deaths have been residents of the Northwood care home in Halifax. Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

Prince Edward Island’s premier is reminding people that the first phase of reopening that begins this week doesn’t mean a return to normal. “All of us, we have had to make painful and disruptive adjustments to our lives. I wish I could tell you that that would end on May 1, but that wouldn’t be the truth,” Dennis King said. Read more about what’s happening in P.E.I.

WATCH | COVID-19 could be more severe in people with asthma:

People with asthma aren’t at higher risk of getting COVID-19, but an infection could result in more severe symptoms. 0:52

Newfoundland and Labrador is set to unveil its reopening plan on Thursday. “Our plan will balance the risk of businesses with the prevention of a resurgence,” Premier Dwight Ball said. “We’ve been taking the necessary time to do this right.” Read more about what’s happening in N.L.

The Northwest Territories has released a broad overview of how it plans to handle reopening amid COVID-19. The plan, which begins with a “response” stage, then a “recovery” stage, before moving to “resiliency,” had few specifics, sparking concern from the opposition. Read more about what’s happening across the North.

What’s happening in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 6:45 a.m. ET

The virus has killed more than 220,000 people worldwide, including more than 60,000 confirmed deaths in the U.S., and led to lockdowns and other restrictions that have closed factories and other businesses around the globe.

Confirmed infections globally have reached about 3.2 million, including one million in the U.S., according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers of deaths and infections is likely much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

The U.S. said its gross domestic product, or output of goods and services, shrank at an annual rate of 4.8 per cent in the January-March period, the sharpest quarterly drop since the global financial meltdown of more than a decade ago. That was before major shutdowns in many places.

Volunteers prepare groceries to be given out at a drive-thru Three Square Food Bank emergency food distribution site at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino in Nevada Wednesday in response to an increase in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. (David Becker/AFP/Getty Images)

And the worst is yet to come: the Congressional Budget Office has estimated the economy will shrink at a 40 per cent annual rate in this quarter.

The latest figures on Americans applying for unemployment benefits come out Thursday, with economists estimating perhaps one in six workers, or nearly 30 million people, have lost their jobs over the past six weeks.

Mario Franco, who worked at a McDonald’s at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Darien, Conn., for 26 years, rising to night manager in charge of the kitchen staff, was laid off in late March. The 50-year-old said he has little savings and now relies on a food bank and union donations.

“They didn’t give us any notice,” he said through an interpreter. “They didn’t tell us about it. Just suddenly the night shift ended and that was it. There was no more work.”

The U.S. unemployment rate for April is due late next week, and economists have said it could range as high as 20 per cent — a level last seen during the Depression.

What’s happening around the world

From The Associated Press and Reuters, updated at 6:45 a.m. ET

The head of the World Health Organization’s European office is warning that the continent remains “in the grip” of the coronavirus pandemic even as about three-fourths of the region’s countries are easing restrictive measures. Dr. Hans Kluge noted a reduction of cases in the region thanks to physical distancing measures, adding: “We must monitor this positive development very closely.”

He said Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Spain still have high numbers of cases, and pointed to increases in cases in Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

Of the 44 countries in WHO Europe’s region that have enacted domestic restrictions, 21 have already started easing those measures and another 11 plan to do so in the coming days, Kluge said.

“This virus is unforgiving. We must remain vigilant, persevere and be patient, ready to ramp up measures as and when needed,” he said. “COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon.”

Spain’s coronavirus death toll stood Thursday at about 24,500 after an increase of 268 in the last 24 hours, or 57 less than the increase the day before. The caseload is officially more than 213,000, although Spain is not counting untested infections or those that are becoming known through antibody tests, which mostly identify patients after they have passed the COVID-19 disease.

Staff direct traffic as key workers arrive for a test for COVID-19 at a drive-in testing centre at Glasgow Airport on Wednesday. (Andrew Milligan/AFP/ Getty Images)

The British government acknowledges that it may miss a self-imposed goal of conducting 100,000 tests for coronavirus a day by Thursday, but insists it is on course to vastly expand the country’s testing capacity.

The government has been criticized for failing to catch most cases of COVID-19 and now says wide-scale testing will be key to controlling the virus and easing a nationwide lockdown. Earlier this month it vowed to perform 100,000 tests a day by April 30. The number has been climbing steadily, but the highest daily total reached so far is 52,000.

Germany’s health minister has warned against significantly relaxing restrictions imposed to curb coronavirus infections, saying this could “recklessly” endanger the country’s achievements in fighting the pandemic. Jens Spahn said the government wanted to take “small steps, rather than risk a big step back.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding talks with the governors of Germany’s 16 states Thursday to discuss the impact that existing measures have had on slowing the spread of the virus.

South Korea reported no new domestic cases. The national tally stood at 10,765, while the death toll rose by one to 247.

A medical worker wears a protective suit after checking the homeless in Jakarta after Indonesian authorities prepared the sports halls for homeless people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 10,000. The government reported nearly 350 new cases, bringing the country’s total to over 10,000 with almost 800 deaths as of Thursday. The country also reported there are more than 1,500 patients who have recovered.

Total reported coronavirus cases in Brazil soared to 78,162, with 449 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says coronavirus cases across the continent have increased 37 per cent in the past week.

Africa now has more than 36,000 cases, including more than 1,500 deaths.

Trucks wait in a line on the road to enter Uganda in Malaba, a city bordering with Uganda, western Kenya, on Wednesday. All truck drivers ferrying goods crossing the border from Kenya must take a test for COVID-19 by Ugandan health officials and wait 24 hours to get the result. After entering Uganda, the driver must stay inside the truck, and is only allowed to get off to unload at the destination. (Brian Ongoro/AFP/Getty Images)

While the continent’s capacity to test for the virus is growing, shortages of test kits remain across Africa. That means more cases could be out there. But the head of policy with the Africa CDC, Benjamin Djoudalbaye, tells reporters that the virus “is not something you can hide.”

In South Africa, which has the most cases in Africa with more than 5,300, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says that authorities are “very hopeful we have averted the first storm.”

The country has been praised for testing assertively and will slightly loosen a five-week lockdown on Friday.

