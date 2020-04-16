Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world Thursday | CBC News

The latest:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to talk with premiers about how to boost pay for critical support workers in long-term care homes, a day after Ontario’s premier said the coronavirus has shed light on the cracks in the province’s long-term care system.

Trudeau said Wednesday he’ll talk to provincial and territorial leaders about raising pay for essential workers making less than $2,500 a month. Quebec, where several long-term care homes are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, has already said it will increase pay for eligible workers.

“There’s cracks,” Ford said Wednesday as he outlined how the province plans to respond to growing outbreaks at long-term care homes, which fall under provincial jurisdiction. “We have to raise the standards. … This is a wake-up call to the world, not just Ontario.”

Ontario has 98 long-term care homes that have reported outbreaks of COVID-19. In Ontario, the declaration of an outbreak comes with a single lab-confirmed case.

The province announced more testing and infection control measures, as well as an emergency order that prevents long-term care staff from working at multiple facilities — though the provincial opposition said the order had a loophole around temp agency workers. Health-care worker unions have long raised the issue, saying staff often work at multiple facilities because they’re unable to get full-time positions.

“This is a temporary measure to allow for the reduction of the spread of COVID-19,” Long-Term Care Minister Merrillee Fullerton said.

Cautious optimism — and a reminder to stay vigilant

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has previously said around half of Canada’s COVID-19-related deaths are linked to long-term care. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but seniors and people with underlying health issues face a higher risk of severe disease and death.

Tam expressed cautious optimism on Wednesday, saying there are some signs that the virus’s rate of spread is slowing. But she urged people to remain vigilant about measures like physical distancing and hand hygiene, saying the fight against the virus is a marathon, not a sprint.

5/10 In late March, when the <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a> growth rate was fastest, we saw case numbers doubling every 3 days, but in recent days we’ve observed a doubling time of over 10 days. This means the epidemic is slowing down. <a href=”https://t.co/OpOAn7Uxzq”>pic.twitter.com/OpOAn7Uxzq</a> —@CPHO_Canada

Trudeau had a similar message Wednesday, saying that lifting restrictions and reopening too soon could land Canada in another wave of COVID-19.

“If we reopen too soon, everything we’re doing now might be for nothing,” the prime minister said.

As of 6 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 28,379 presumptive and confirmed coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories that provide data on recovered cases listed 8,992 as resolved or recovered.

A CBC News tally of COVID-19-related deaths based on provincial and regional public health data, as well as CBC’s reporting, stood at 1,070. There have also been two reported coronavirus-related deaths of Canadians abroad.

Read on to see what’s happening across Canada, in the U.S. and around the world.

Here’s what’s happening in the provinces and territories

In British Columbia, the top public health official said the province is “not at the end of our beginning yet” when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. Bonnie Henry said she doesn’t expect restrictions to be lifted in the next two or even three weeks. Read more about what’s happening in B.C.

Calgary-based airline WestJet is laying off 1,700 pilots as COVID-19 and the measures to fight it hammer the travel industry. Read more about what’s happening in Alberta, including the latest coronavirus case numbers.

Saskatchewan’s premier said it isn’t likely schools in that province will reopen this academic year. Scott Moe also said the province’s state of emergency will be in place at least another two weeks. Read more about what’s happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba reported a fifth COVID-19-related death, as the provincial government sought increased powers to fight the novel coronavirus. Read more about what’s happening in Manitoba.

Ontario hospitals haven’t seen the huge surge in COVID-19 cases some had feared, but people working in the province’s ICUs say it’s not just the number of patients that is a concern — it’s how long they need high-level, resource-intensive care. Read more about what’s happening in Ontario.

In Quebec, family members of residents at Montreal’s Institut de gériatrie say staff are overworked, facing chaos and a shortage of protective gear. Read more about what’s happening in Quebec, which has also seen large-scale outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

New Brunswick reported one new case on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total to 117. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said it’s encouraging to see slow growth of the virus but urged people to follow public health measures to avoid community spread. Read more about what’s happening in N.B.

Long-term care homes in Nova Scotia are planning for how they would handle an increase in COVID-19 cases, with some setting up isolation units for coronavirus cases. Read more about what’s happening in N.S.

A majority of P.E.I. lobster fishermen want the spring season to go ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey found. The province reported one case on Wednesday, bringing its total to 26. Read more about what’s happening in P.E.I.

Newfoundland and Labrador is expanding its testing criteria for COVID-19. Read more about what’s happening in N.L., including why the premier says the province urgently needs more financial support.

COVID-19 testing guidelines are being expanded in the Northwest Territories, meaning people with milder symptoms will be able to get a test. Read more about what’s happening across Canada’s North.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the U.S.

From The Associated Press, updated at 9:30 a.m. ET

New York residents will be required to wear face coverings any time they come into close contact with other people outside their homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The mandate will require a mask or face covering, like a bandana, on busy streets, public transit, or any situation where people cannot maintain two metres of physical distancing, even if it is passing a person briefly on a wooded trail. The order takes effect Friday.

“Stopping the spread is everything. How can you not wear a mask when you’re going to come close to a person?” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “On what theory would you not do that?”

Those figures don’t include roughly 4,000 more deaths in New York City that city officials say were probably caused by the virus, but haven’t been confirmed by a lab test. According to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University, there are almost 640,000 known coronavirus cases in the U.S., with almost 31,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

The number of Americans thrown out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic ballooned Thursday to more than 22 million in just four weeks. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20 per cent in April, the highest since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

U.S. President Donald Trump planned to announce new recommendations on relaxing the country’s social distancing guidelines and reopening the country’s economy later in the day, despite warnings from business leaders and governors that more testing and protective gear are needed first.

The decision on when and how to ease up ultimately rests with state and local leaders, although some citizens have already begun campaigning for businesses, factories and schools to reopen. In Michigan, a crowd estimated to number at least 3,000 protested Wednesday against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” protester Meshawn Maddock said. “And people are sick and tired of it.”

Among the groups promoting the protest was one with ties to the politically connected DeVos family, even though the U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stopped her political spending when she joined Trump’s administration.

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the world

From Reuters and The Associated Press, updated at 9:30 a.m. ET

More than one million COVID-19 tests will be rolled out starting next week in Africa to address the “big gap” in assessing the true number of cases on the continent, the head of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday, while one projection estimates more than 10 million severe cases of the virus in the next six months.

“Maybe 15 million tests” will be required in Africa over the next three months, John Nkengasong said.

Experts have said Africa is weeks behind Europe and the U.S., but the rise in cases has looked alarmingly similar.

The concern about how the outbreak will unfold in Africa comes as some European countries consider easing restrictions. WHO said countries that ease restrictions should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact, as some European countries including Spain and Austria have begun small-scale steps to reduce severe lockdowns.

Health-care workers put protective suits on before testing employees and residents for COVID-19 at the Hospital Sant Miquel care home for the elderly in Barcelona on Wednesday. (Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images)

Nearly 700 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle’s naval group have tested positive for the coronavirus, the armed forces ministry said.

The United Kingdom’s novel coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would “run rampant” if the government eased physical distancing measures, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. The U.K. has the fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

Spain said on Thursday the overall number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 19,130, even as figures from Catalonia indicated the real total could be several thousand more. Catalonia’s health department announced late on Wednesday its tally of deaths had nearly doubled after they began including data from funerary services on suspected and confirmed coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and private homes. Until now, the Catalan health department was only reporting coronavirus deaths in hospitals and those confirmed by tests.

New Zealand reported just 15 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern began outlining what restrictions imposed during a strict four-week lockdown might be eased from next Wednesday. New Zealand has reported 1,401 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

Lawmakers will make a final decision on Monday on whether to proceed with easing the restrictions. Under Ardern’s plan, primary schools would reopen but attendance would be voluntary, and some businesses could reopen, including drive-thru and delivery restaurants. Malls and retail stores would remain closed and large gatherings banned.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern uses hand sanitizer while arriving with health director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield for an update on COVID-19. Under the country’s COVID-19 Alert Level Four measures, all non-essential businesses are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. (Mark Mitchell/Getty Images)

South Korea has confirmed 22 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total tally to 10,613 with 229 deaths. The new cases recorded Thursday mean that South Korea’s daily increase in virus infections has been below 30 for the fourth consecutive day. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement that 7,757 people have recovered and been released from quarantine.

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in the country that will take effect Friday and last until at least May 6, the end of Japan’s “golden week” holidays. He said the nationwide state of emergency is aimed at stopping cross-border movement of people and achieve as much as an 80 per cent reduction in social contact “to overcome this national crisis in an all-out national effort.”

Abe’s previous state of emergency declaration on April 7 only covered Tokyo and six other prefectures deemed at highest risk of infection. He initially issued a stay-home request only to the people in those areas, though later expanded the measure to the rest of the country.

Singapore has reported a record 447 new coronavirus cases, it’s third straight day of sharp daily spikes, to raise its tally to 3,699. The number of infections has jumped by 1,167 since Monday, mostly linked to crowded dormitories that house foreign workers from Bangladesh, India and other poorer Asian countries.

Despite successfully managing the first wave of infections, Singapore has overlooked this vast population of foreign workers who live in dormitories that typically house up to 20 men in a room with shared kitchen, toilets and other facilities. Tens of thousands of workers have been quarantined in their dormitories, while some were moved to alternative sites to reduce crowding.

China reported 46 new virus cases on Thursday, 34 of them brought from outside the country, but no new deaths from the outbreak. Of the domestic cases, three were recorded in the capital Beijing, which has been enforcing strict quarantine and physical distancing measures. Four others were reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, where authorities have been rushing to stem a new flare-up among Chinese citizens crossing the border from Russia.

China has now reported a total of 3,342 deaths from the virus among 82,341 cases, though it has faced questions about how it counts and reports cases. Around 3,000 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 or under isolation and monitoring for showing signs of the illness or testing positive but not displaying symptoms.

Mexico’s government on Thursday said its health experts have recommended the country extend its current anti-coronavirus measures until May 30. But Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said restrictions could be eased in some parts of the country where there are no coronavirus cases or very few incidents of transmissions by May 17.

Haiti has decided to reopen its key textile industry next week, suggesting the country had escaped the worst of the pandemic by imposing a state of emergency early on.