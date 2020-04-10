Coronavirus world live updates

Up to 150 members of the Saudi Arabian royal family have reportedly been infected with the coronavirus.

Many are believed to have caught the virus while travelling in Europe, and the elite hospital that treats members of the family has now been told to expect an influx of “VIPs”, according to the New York Times.

King Salman, 84, is in isolation near the city of Jeddah, while his son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, has been placed in quarantine near the Red Sea.

King Salman’s nephew Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is governor of Riyadh, is in intensive care.

Originally published as Up to 150 Saudi royals could have virus