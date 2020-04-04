Coronavius Pandemic: Sidharth Shukla’s message for a fan, who is tested positive for COVID-19, will make you respect him even more | Bollywood Life
The fan following of Sidharth Shukla has grown like never before thanks to his controversial yet one of the most loved journies in Bigg Boss 13. A die-hard fan of Dil De Dil Tak actor recently tweeted Sidharth that he is tested positive for coronavirus and requested him to remember his admirer in his prayers as his tweet reads, “I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers.
If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him…#WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla #ProudSidheat.”
— Hania???dheart ?? ❣️ (@hania_sidheart) April 2, 2020
Bigg Boss 13 winner replied him and wrote, “Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you… but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you …maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone… will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong “. Well, this gesture from Sidharth Shukla definitely deserves respect from us.
— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 4, 2020
Sidharth Shukla recently said that his work schedule has been messed up due to the coronavirus lockdown. “I’m hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience,” said Sidharth Shukla. When he was asked on whether he had grabbed a role in Bollywood, he further said, “When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now, rumours shall be rumours and there are so many floating.”
