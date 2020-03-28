Corontine Platform by IIT Profs to Help Govt, Private Firms Build COVID-19 Trackers

A team of researchers, including professors and students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has created a new app and platform, named Corontine. The platform is designed as a scalable base that organisations such as government bodies and even private enterprises can subscribe to, in order to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. By doing so, users can choose to build their own apps by using the multiple features that Corontine comes with. These include a geo-fencing feature that can alert administrators and individuals when a person with possible COVID-19 symptoms breaks quarantine.

The app’s primary focus lies in tracking individuals who may be asymptomatic carriers of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is causing the COVID-19 disease pandemic globally. Due to the nature of the virus, many individuals are often known to not show any symptoms towards COVID-19, but can still be carriers of the virus and in turn become a person who spreads the virus into communities. Through Corontine, the researchers at IIT-B aim to offer a platform that can help monitoring bodies track individuals who are such asymptomatic carriers. In many ways, this can be crucial as India battles to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from reaching stage III community transmission in the country.

The Indian government is also set to release its own app, named CoWin-20, which is said to come with features such as tracking live locations, as well as locations of nearby smartphones, to create a network and understand how many individuals may have been in close proximity of potential COVID-19 patients, therefore giving a concrete idea of what stage of community transmission might we be at, and enforce lockdown and quarantine protocols accordingly.

The Corontine app and admin platforms are live now, and can be accessed by clicking here.