CorpGini organises virtual panel discussion

CorpGini, a platform for corporates to discover and learn disruptive tech solutions by engaging with start-ups, has organised a virtual corporate innovation panel discussion with over 5,000 corporates, 100 start-ups and 50 leaders participating from all over the world.

Called The (Corporate) Punch, the panel discussion seeks to bring some order into the chaotic business landscape during its one-hour sessions from 11am – 12 noon from April 6-11.

The panel discussion has been designed to ensure that it touches upon all the major areas that are of primary concern to businesses for the current and coming year. An important objective is to also help participants to connect with CorpGini’s global ecosystem via its parent companies — Z Nation Lab and Pantomath Group.

Mahavir Lunawat, co-founder, CorpGini and Group Founder, Pantomath, said, “On carrying a massive outreach to SMEs and mid-market corporates, we understand they are faced with numerous practical challenges so much so that the sheer sustainability has become a prime focus. The current situation throws scary implications on employment level, exports, consumption, savings, GDP. We started connecting to global innovations and technologies via our online community platform, CorpGini, and aim to present the curated ones to Indian industry so that businesses not only sustain through the challenges but also achieve efficient growth post Covid and overall economy absorbs shocks. We are glad to share that thousands of industry players are participating in our initiative, which is named as “Corporate Punch” : as we contribute in this fashion in our fight against Covid-19.”

The week-long discussions will cover six key themes — Stress test your P&L & Managing Liquidity; post-crisis scenarios and planning for the same; team motivation, skill development and the role of HR; how technology that can help companies operate during a pandemic; workforce productivity in this time of crisis; economy and business post Covid-19: Investors’ perspective.

Each of the panel discussions will be followed by select pitches from CEOs of start-ups which can provide valuable solutions to corporates around key areas of challenges in present times. The (Corporate) Punch will, hence, help all participants to not just feel a sense of community in this time of crisis, but also support them as a platform for prospective business development and lead generation.

The panel discussion is supported by partners like BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), Business Standard, UC Berkeley (USA), and British Deputy High Commission (UK), Toronto Business Development Centre (Canada).

Panelists include Kewal Handa (Chairman, UBI), Sai Venkateshwaran (Partner & Head-CFO Advisory, KPMG India), Sanjeev Pendharkar (MD, Vicco Laboratories), Arun Anandgiri (Founder of Taxsutra), Shobhana Lele (CIO, Bombay Dyeing), Navneet Munot (CIO of SBI Mutual Fund), Nilesh Shah (MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC), Gautam Balakrishnan (CMO-Services, Tata Projects), Jyotsna Sharma (CFO and Head of IT – Bridgestone) and many more, who will share their experience.