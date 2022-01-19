Corporate E-Learning Market Size to Grow by USD 37.80 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight Reduction in Employee Training Cost for Employers as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to the research report “ Corporate E-Learning Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 “, the market will witness a YOY growth of 12.25% in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The corporate e-learning market is fragmented. The vendors in the market are using growth strategies such as extensive product development and enhancing their portfolios by adding solutions such as mobile learning, gamification, and microlearning modules to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the corporate e-learning market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. India and Japan are the key countries for the corporate e-learning market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proliferation and adoption of the latest technologies in existing systems will drive the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The services segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Employees must interact with customers very frequently in the hospitality industry. Moreover, customers demand a high level of service. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry should train their employees on a regular basis to maintain the quality of service. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The reduction in employee training costs for employers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the corporate e-learning market. Organizations are looking for ways to cut down the operating cost and increase their profit. One of the areas where organizations spend significantly is employee training. E-learning helps organizations reduce the cost associated with employee training.

The designing of e-learning courses is a major challenge for the corporate e-learning market growth. There is a need for effective and appealing content while designing e-learning modules. Providing e-learning content that can appeal to all participants of all ages can be a challenge. Making the courses memorable and effective is another challenge faced by vendors. Designing content that is region-oriented is also a challenge faced by corporate e-learning vendors.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., eLearning Co. Inc., GBS Corporate Training, G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Global eLearning, GP Strategies Corp., Infopro Learning Inc., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., NIIT Ltd., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., Tesseract Learning Pvt. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

