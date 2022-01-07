Correction: The Tech Industry Continues to Consolidate as Slappey Communications Folds Eight Brands Under its "IT Voice" Umbrella

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — After 39 years in business and seven successful acquisitions over the past two years, IT service provider Slappey Communications has officially rebranded to IT Voice, bringing together Presidium Networks, RevTel/VOLstate, ON Technology, Wycomp, Preferred Business Solutions, and Data Resolution under one umbrella.

IT Voice is well-positioned to serve clients across the country, providing Cloud, Voice, Internet, and Managed IT services. “While we loved each of the names and histories of our seven companies, we did not feel any of the brands clearly told people what we do or how we do it. Managed IT and Hosted Voice are the areas in which we excel as a company, so rebranding under the name IT Voice made perfect sense,” says CEO, Will Slappey.

Will’s father started the company in 1983 and built the business on the founding principle that hiring and retaining a great team is the only way to create happy customers. This focus has continued to guide the company throughout the years.

“Building a great team takes time but we kind of found this secret hack, where we can merge other great teams into ours, bridging decades-old relationships into a fast-growth strategy,” explains Will. “Every company we acquire excels in providing ‘hometown service’ and when you couple that with our ‘world-class technology’ approach, it creates this powerful value for our customers.”

Every business large or small depends on its ability to communicate with customers, prospects, partners, and employees. When the computer or network system fails, the phones stop ringing, or the internet goes down, it’s more than a hassle—it’s a threat to the overall health of the business. IT Voice delivers the peace of mind that the IT system will remain up and running 24x7x365.

“It’s our goal to make our clients’ lives easier and put more time back in their day. IT Voice was born out of a love for communication, connection, and care. To us, it’s never been just about the product; it’s always about the people using it,” Will says.

IT Voice has hired 30 new employees within the past year and continues to create new job opportunities within each of the markets they operate.

About IT Voice

Our mission is to build a fun and energetic company rooted in customer service and committed to creatively solving challenges by redesigning the way technology enables our customers to work, grow, and succeed. By building loyal, long-standing relationships, we’ll reinvest our success into philanthropic endeavors that benefit our employees, customers, partners, and communities. Learn more at http://www.itvoice.com.

Media Contact

Christina Nordquist Jacobs, IT Voice, 1 5857492641, cjacobs@marketdesignco.com

SOURCE IT Voice

