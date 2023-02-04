Corridor Digital collaborates with Joel Haver and Movella to create viral video

Movella, a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics, has partnered with internet sensation Corridor Digital to deliver Hollywood-scale 3D characters. Corridor Digital’s recent viral video project featuring comedian, Joel Haver, has pushed the boundaries of what Movella’s Xsens motion capture technology for digitizing movement can do, treating assets rendered in Unreal Engine as real-time footage.

Founded in 2000 by VFX artists Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer, Corridor Digital provides an entertainment and education platform to its 15M subscribers. Movella’s Xsens motion capture system enabled Corridor Digital to remove the high barrier to the creation of 3D character animation.

“When we first got our hands on the Xsens suit we knew it was the solution to our character animation challenges,” says Gorski. “Now, we have the ability to create animations driven by human actors instead of laboriously making them in different software packages. The greatest asset the Xsens technology has given us is the incredibly clean data capture, which has completely changed our workflow.”

Working with Haver to produce long takes of improvised comedy, Corridor Digital recognized the Xsens Link system’s ability to push data directly into Unreal Engine. This enabled fast rendering of VFX proxies that allowed the team to work with extended clips in the same way that editors would in a live-action project.

“Our partnership with Corridor Digital has enabled some of the most imaginative and exciting content on the internet right now,” says CJ Hoogsteen, VP Sales & Marketing at Movella. “It’s a testament to the ingenuity of their team that they’ve managed to create such cutting-edge content, free from traditional optical camera studio systems. This is a great example of Movella’s Xsens technology driving the democratization of animation. We can’t wait to see what they’ll do next.”

Video link: Hollywood Stuntman Meets the Guy who Stole His job

Making of: Exposing Hollywood’s Most Thankless Job ft. Joel Haver

Corridor Digital’s videos can be found on their YouTube channels:

https://www.youtube.com/@CorridorCrew

https://www.youtube.com/@Corridor

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable our customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens, and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, visit http://www.movella.com.

