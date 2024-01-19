Corrugated Packaging Software Market to grow by USD 9.13 billion between 2022 – 2027; Growth Driven by a demand for packaging software solutions – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Corrugated Packaging Software Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.13 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. The Corrugated Packaging Software Market thrives on a demand for efficiency and innovation. Keywords like Corrugated packaging software, Packaging automation, and Digital printing in packaging drive this shift.

Box-making software, Packaging optimization, and Packaging ERP streamline processes. Sustainable packaging solutions and Packaging compliance software meet environmental standards. Cloud-based solutions, Corrugated packaging machinery integration, and Packaging data integration mark technological advancements. Corrugated box manufacturing software that are equipped with Real-time monitoring and Packaging quality control ensure precision. Smart packaging technologies and Packaging inventory management shape the market’s future.

Corrugated Packaging Software Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Type (Packaged and Standalone), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The on-premises segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like increased data security drive the segment growth. Larger manufacturers cater to the various needs of customers for unique design specifications for the CRBs. Such a kind of software is easily modifiable or customizable and a one-time license fee with additional costs for training, updates, and support is also purchased for it.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global corrugated packaging software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corrugated packaging software market.

APAC will contribute 34% to the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Cloud-based software in the corrugated packaging market offers cost-efficient solutions.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The problems related to customization and flexibility challenge the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Corrugated Packaging Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Corrugated Packaging Software Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Corrugated Packaging Software Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Corrugated Packaging Software Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Corrugated Packaging Software Market vendors

