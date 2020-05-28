Jimmys Post

Cortez Masto Withdraws Consideration To Be Biden’s Running Mate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada said Thursday that she’s not interested in serving as running mate to presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cortez Masto, who in 2016 became the first Latina elected to the U.S. Senate, said in a statement that she supports the former vice president and will work tirelessly to get him elected but does not want to join the presidential ticket.



Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says it was “an honor to be considered” for Joe Biden’s running mate.

“It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration,” she said in a statement. “Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get on back on their feet.”

Cortez Masto is one of more than 10 women whose names have been suggested as possible running mates for Biden, who has committed to picking a woman.

Cortez Masto, 56, was one of the highest profile Latinas believed to be on Biden’s short list of potential running mates, and a pick that some activists have said would have helped Biden win over Hispanics whose support could be crucial to winning the presidency in November.





