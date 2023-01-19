CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ – Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually via online webcast on January 19, 2023.

A total of 3,263,428 Class A participating shares (“Class A Voting Shares”), representing 96.79% of the Company’s 3,371,526 issued and outstanding Class A Voting Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting. All matters put forth at the Meeting, including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of such auditors, the reduction in stated capital of the Class A Voting Shares and Class B non-voting participating shares, and approval of the Company’s amended and restated stock option plan and ratification of unallocated entitlements thereunder were approved by a large majority of the voting shareholders as detailed in the Company’s filing on www.sedar.com.

Each of the twelve (12) director nominees set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated December 9, 2022, was elected to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below:

Director Nominees Voted For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fernand Bélisle 3,259,428 99.88 % 4,000 0.12 % Michael T. Boychuk 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Stephanie Coyles 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Charmaine Crooks 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Michael D’Avella 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Sameer Deen 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Mark Hollinger 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Barry L. James 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Doug Murphy 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Margaret O’Brien 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Heather A. Shaw 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 % Julie M. Shaw 3,263,428 100 % 0 0 %

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children’s book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus’ roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global’s Pluto TV, the world’s leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information, visit www.corusent.com.

