COSRX Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Surpassing 2 Billion Views on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, the leading skincare brand trusted by derms worldwide, proudly announces a significant milestone its social media platform. The viral hashtag, #COSRX, has surpassed an impressive two billion cumulative views on TikTok, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that promises even greater accomplishments ahead.

As a brand that values simplicity, functionality, and effective skincare solutions, COSRX has garnered immense popularity among consumers around the globe. Through its commitment to addressing specific skincare concerns and providing affordable yet reliable products, COSRX has solidified its position as a globally recognized skincare brand.

To expand its reach and engage with a wider audience, COSRX ventured into the dynamic world of TikTok. By leveraging the platform’s vast user base and engaging content creation capabilities, COSRX has successfully captured the attention of global consumers. The astounding achievement of surpassing two billion views on TikTok is a testament to COSRX’s rising influence and resonance with its audience.

“We sincerely appreciate our customers who enthusiastically create and share videos that showcase our products in action, demonstrating their remarkable benefits and showcasing inspiring before-and-after transformations,” said a spokesperson for COSRX. “Influencers like @caressmd have emphasized the strengthening of the skin barrier and the effective hydration benefits of the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, leading to its viral success within the TikTok community.”

“By harnessing the features of TikTok and leveraging its ever-growing popularity, we have successfully promoted our brand, engaged with our target audience, and laid the foundation for sustainable growth. It’s truly gratifying to see our viral hashtag, #COSRX, surpass an impressive two billion cumulative views on TikTok, reflecting the immense reach and impact of our brand within the TikTok community,” a spokesperson added.

One of COSRX’s standout successes on TikTok is its Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which garnered widespread attention and became a viral sensation. The essence’s unique texture and remarkable efficacy have been portrayed candidly and innovatively through captivating TikTok videos. Leveraging the power of this platform, COSRX has successfully organized three TikTok challenges centered around the Snail Essence, including #SlapSnail, #SnailDanceChallenge, and #SnailDuoShot. These campaigns, spanning 3 seasons, received global participation from renowned influencers like Dr. Shah, Hyram, Caress and Lexi Rivera. These challenges played a pivotal role in catapulting the essence to widespread popularity, resulting in sold-out stocks across stores worldwide. Continuing its successful TikTok campaigns, COSRX organized consecutive #LayYourSPF challenges in Southeast Asia from April 14th to May 7th. The campaign in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam under the hashtag #COSRX gained tremendous attention, accumulating 1.9 billion views and experiencing a significant 21% increase in engagement.

After going viral on TikTok, COSRX’s Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence quickly rose to the top of Amazon’s best sellers list in Beauty and Personal Care. The Snail Essence has enjoyed remarkable success, captivating skincare enthusiasts worldwide and consistently securing the number one spot in Amazon’s US Beauty & Personal Care category. The strong demand even led to temporary supply shortages, highlighting the product’s must-have status. With its ongoing high rankings and positive customer reviews on Amazon, the Snail Essence proves to be an essential skincare item. Additionally, the Advanced Snail line became a brand millionaire seller, with a cumulative sales record of 6 million units (as of May, 2023), thanks to the TikTok challenge craze. Its unprecedented popularity and sales achievement solidify its position as a game-changing skincare brand.

“The TikTok challenges have been an incredible opportunity for our customers to share their genuine experiences and creative content,” expressed a spokesperson for COSRX. “We are grateful for the support and enthusiasm shown by the TikTok community, which has undoubtedly contributed to the widespread popularity of our Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence. We hope to witness the same level of excitement and creativity with our newly launched innovative products on TikTok.”

With its exponential increase in brand exposure, COSRX is positioned for continued growth and innovation in the skincare industry. As the brand continues to revolutionize skincare routines, it invites TikTok users to embark on a journey of self-care and discover the transformative power of COSRX products.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn’t. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosrx-achieves-remarkable-milestone-surpassing-2-billion-views-on-tiktok-301848263.html

SOURCE COSRX

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

