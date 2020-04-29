Cost of living set to fall as coronavirus downturn bites

newsletters, editors-pick-list, Tasmania, Australia, inflation, Hobart, Saul Eslake, coronavirus

The cost of living is likely to be falling for the first time since John Howard was prime minister. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated the consumer price index increased by just 0.3 per cent in the March quarter, with the best measure for Tasmania – Hobart inflation – up by 0.4 per cent. That left annual inflation at 2.2 per cent nationally and above 2 per cent for the first time since 2018, and at a nation’s highest 3.4 per cent in Hobart. However, the coronavirus economic crash is likely to cause inflation to drop in the current quarter, meaning increased buying power for people who manage to maintain or increase their incomes. “The June quarter CPI could well be negative, for the first time since the December quarter of 2006 …,” Tasmanian economist Saul Eslake said. He said that would be due to sharply lower petrol prices – “sadly, not so much in Tasmania as in other states” – and the federal government’s decision to make childcare free during the shutdown. “Depending on how large the fall in the June quarter is, it is possible that the annual inflation rate could also be negative, for the first time since 1998,” he said. He also expected Hobart inflation to be negative in the June quarter, but not by as much as in the other capitals. Hobart rents increased by 2.2 per cent in the March quarter, the ABS estimated, with tobacco up by 2.5 per cent and vegetables by 5.4 per cent. Automotive fuel costs dropped by 1.3 per cent. Domestic holiday, travel and accommodation costs fell by 4.6 per cent, and international holiday, travel and accommodation costs by 2.6 per cent.

