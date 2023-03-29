Could this airship be the future of sustainable aviation?

We haven’t seen airships in our skies since the days of the Hindenburg disaster – a German airship that caught fire in the skies over New Jersey. But has airship technology matured? Bedford, UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles thinks so and its Airlander zeppelins which use helium for lift, are supposed to make air travel not only far safer but much cleaner too.

New Scientist reporter Alex Wilkins visited their research and training facility to get hands-on experience in flying an airship. Could this really be the future of sustainable travel?