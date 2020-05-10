Council floats $35,000 sign at Launceston aquatic centre

news, local-news,

The City of Launceston Council is proposing a $35,000 sign at the city's Leisure and Aquatic Centre to let visitors know where the centre is. A development application for the 3.6 metre by 1.2 metre sign on High Street was lodged by the council. Mayor Albert van Zetten said the council had budgeted $35,000 for the design, construction and installation of the backlit sign. "Currently, there is no external signage at Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre," he said. "The new signage is aimed at ensuring the facility is easy to find for visitors who may be new to Launceston. "Like other capital works projects in its budget… the council is undertaking planning work and seeking relevant approvals now so that we can progress them as soon as possible." The sign will be placed several metres from the facility, on the corner of High Street and York Street near the set of traffic lights. The development application is available for public comment on the council's website until May 18.

