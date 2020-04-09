Council to await advice on citizenship ceremonies

coronavirus,

The City of Launceston will await advice from the Department of Home Affairs about ways to deliver citizenship ceremonies as coronavirus measures put a halt to social gatherings. About 50 people were confirmed for the next citizenship ceremony in Launceston, scheduled for April 28 at Alfred Hall, however the event was among those cancelled. The council usually hosts four per year at quarterly intervals. IN OTHER NEWS: City of Launceston chief executive Michael Stretton said they would wait for further instructions from the department. “The City of Launceston has cancelled a number of public events in the interests of community safety, in line with public health advice from the state and federal governments,” he said. “Citizenship is governed by the federal government’s Department of Home Affairs and we’ll await advice from them about the conduct of future citizenship ceremonies.”

