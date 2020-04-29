Councils standing on edge of a financial cliff

news, local-news,

TasWater has hit turbulent financial waters, prompting it to seek government help to stay afloat during the pandemic. In a letter to its council owners, TasWater said it was going to ask for funding support from the government so it could keep meeting its key aims. They include paying councils an annual dividend, keeping up its 10-year capital works program and capping price increases within 3.5 per cent. Premier and Treasurer Peter Gutwein confirmed that TasWater had sought help, but the amount the government might offer was under discussion. “We have responded by taking steps to ensure that TasWater has access to additional funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The amount of funding is to be agreed on. This will be subject to ongoing review,” he said. The TasWater letter warned the council owners it could not guarantee it could pay their dividends. “Whilst the TasWater Board will endeavour to maintain the dividends in line with our commitments, there can be no guarantee that this will be sustainable. TasWater Owner’s Council chief representative Mayor Doug Chipman said councils were deeply concerned. “It feels like standing on the edge of a cliff and looking into an abyss.” He said TasWater had made it clear that the forecast for the next six months and perhaps another year could see TasWater trading at a loss. Alderman Chipman said TasWater had already issued the first half year dividend to councils totalling $10 million, but it may not pay the $10 million second half. “Currently most, if not all, councils are budgeting for a zero per cent rate increase. “Most, if not all, councils will face financial hardship as they struggle to help communities, and they are facing significant debt.” The state government has offered councils $150 million in interest free loans, but it hasn’t been fully subscribed.

