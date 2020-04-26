Councils vote on support packages
news, local-news,
The Northern Midlands Council and Dorset Council will vote on their Community Care and Recover Packages on April 27. It’s estimated it will cost the Northern Midlands Council about $1.1 million and the Dorset Council about $250,000 to deliver the packages. Both packages include a zero per cent increase in general rates for 2020/21. They will decide whether to cancel commercial, sporting and recreation general rates for six months (DC) or four months (NMC). In Dorset this excludes supermarkets, banks, bottle shops, butchers, pharmacies, government, medical centres and post offices, and tourism businesses are subject to cap of $20,000. In NMC this excludes the above and multi-national fast food shops, petrol stations, churches, schools, storage sheds/showrooms, workshops, offices, sale yards, funeral parlours, telecommunications or commercial properties used for residential purposes. In other news: Dorset are considering waiving fees and charges on annual food license registration, business related development approvals and the use of council facilities by community groups. NMC are considering suspension of any increase for 2020/21 in planning, building fees and a fee holiday for health licensing fees for six months. Dorset’s general manager Tim Watson said its Rates Policy already included consideration of financial hardship where repayment plans had been entered into. However the council will decided whether to give Mr Watson the power to develop assessment criteria for rate relief applications. “Dorset Council has been very proactive in creating a business friendly environment, and for several years has had in place the majority of the initiatives now being considered by other Councils,” he said. The NMC’s package proposes these also: Sign up to one of our many newsletters:
https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/51e31e5d-751e-40e6-998b-106c749bfe57.jpg/r1_0_900_508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
The Northern Midlands Council and Dorset Council will vote on their Community Care and Recover Packages on April 27.
It’s estimated it will cost the Northern Midlands Council about $1.1 million and the Dorset Council about $250,000 to deliver the packages.
Both packages include a zero per cent increase in general rates for 2020/21.
They will decide whether to cancel commercial, sporting and recreation general rates for six months (DC) or four months (NMC).
In Dorset this excludes supermarkets, banks, bottle shops, butchers, pharmacies, government, medical centres and post offices, and tourism businesses are subject to cap of $20,000.
In NMC this excludes the above and multi-national fast food shops, petrol stations, churches, schools, storage sheds/showrooms, workshops, offices, sale yards, funeral parlours, telecommunications or commercial properties used for residential purposes.
Dorset are considering waiving fees and charges on annual food license registration, business related development approvals and the use of council facilities by community groups.
NMC are considering suspension of any increase for 2020/21 in planning, building fees and a fee holiday for health licensing fees for six months.
Dorset’s general manager Tim Watson said its Rates Policy already included consideration of financial hardship where repayment plans had been entered into.
However the council will decided whether to give Mr Watson the power to develop assessment criteria for rate relief applications.
“Dorset Council has been very proactive in creating a business friendly environment, and for several years has had in place the majority of the initiatives now being considered by other Councils,” he said.
The NMC’s package proposes these also:
- No penalties, charges, interest or debt collection for late rates payments and extended payment periods until June 30
- Rent relief on council owned buildings where tenants are experiencing financial hardship until June 30
- Residential and excluded commercial businesses in financial distress will be able to apply for relief under a new Rates and Charges Hardship Policy
- After April 1 no interest imposed on current rates outstanding and no outstanding rates and charges or accounts be referred for legal recovery until September 30.
- A lease holiday be granted for sporting clubs/community groups using council sporting or recreation facilities for the period April 1 until September 30.
- A licence holiday be granted for Lake Leake and Tooms Lake equivalent whilst the lakes are closed by reducing the 2020/21 licence
- Agree that accounts owing by Clubs/Organisations to the Council be held over until September 30
- Expand the Special Event annual grant allocation to $75,000 to help organisations recover from the cost of cancelled events and also to assist with the delivery of new community events during the recovery phase
- A further allocation of $25,000 community grant program will be available to support business innovation on the development of digital capability or anything that will help businesses implement a solution to help them keep doing business (up to $1000 per applicant)
- Work with aged care services and disability service providers to identify any opportunities to assist or reduce the feelings of social isolation
- Council settle creditor invoices within a maximum of 10 days or sooner
Sign up to one of our many newsletters: