Councils vote on support packages

The Northern Midlands Council and Dorset Council will vote on their Community Care and Recover Packages on April 27. It's estimated it will cost the Northern Midlands Council about $1.1 million and the Dorset Council about $250,000 to deliver the packages. Both packages include a zero per cent increase in general rates for 2020/21. They will decide whether to cancel commercial, sporting and recreation general rates for six months (DC) or four months (NMC). In Dorset this excludes supermarkets, banks, bottle shops, butchers, pharmacies, government, medical centres and post offices, and tourism businesses are subject to cap of $20,000. In NMC this excludes the above and multi-national fast food shops, petrol stations, churches, schools, storage sheds/showrooms, workshops, offices, sale yards, funeral parlours, telecommunications or commercial properties used for residential purposes. In other news: Dorset are considering waiving fees and charges on annual food license registration, business related development approvals and the use of council facilities by community groups. NMC are considering suspension of any increase for 2020/21 in planning, building fees and a fee holiday for health licensing fees for six months. Dorset's general manager Tim Watson said its Rates Policy already included consideration of financial hardship where repayment plans had been entered into. However the council will decided whether to give Mr Watson the power to develop assessment criteria for rate relief applications. "Dorset Council has been very proactive in creating a business friendly environment, and for several years has had in place the majority of the initiatives now being considered by other Councils," he said. The NMC's package proposes these also:

