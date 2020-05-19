Country music star Paul Brandt to head human trafficking committee in Alberta | CBC News

Country music star Paul Brandt will lead a committee on human trafficking in Alberta.

The Calgary-born musician is one of seven people appointed to the committee set up by the provincial government.

It is to provide advice on how to best put into action a plan to fight human trafficking.

Brandt, a former registered nurse, won a humanitarian award at last September’s Canadian Country Music Awards for his work on the issue.

He says it’s a privilege and responsibility to serve as the chairman.

The committee is to meet for the first time on Thursday and Friday.

Premier Jason Kenney says the task force brings together knowledgeable and dedicated people to provide advice on how to protect and empower some of Alberta’s most vulnerable.

Combating human trafficking was a key part of the United Conservative Party’s election platform.

“Alberta should be a place where people can live safely, free from exploitation and coercion,” he said in a news release Tuesday.

“Sadly, human trafficking exists in our province, and it is our duty to bring these human rights violations to light and do more to protect those at risk.”

Other committee members are: Heather Forsyth, former solicitor general and former minister of children’s services; Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee; Jan Fox, executive director of REACH Edmonton; Douglas Reti, director of Backwoods Energy and a former RCMP director general; Patricia Vargas, director of Catholic Social Services; and Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services.