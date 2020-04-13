Country Rock Star Sturgill Simpson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Artist Sturgill Simpson has tested positive for coronavirus. The rocker behind last year’s dynamite rock album, “Sound & Fury,” recently shared on social media he got COVID-19. Simpson wanted to set the record straight. He wanted to let people know what a frustrating experience it was to finally get tested.

Sturgill Simpson’s Experience

Simpson is not an artist who minces words or sugarcoats opinions. He’s not blunt, he just tells it like it is. Read an interview with the artist and you’ll immediately see an artist who stays true to themselves. Anyway, a month ago Simpson had some chest and breathing troubles. A doctor told him he “did not fit testing criteria.”

A Message From Simpson

Lately, Simpson has been a joy to follow on social media. He’s been posting survival tips, the most random of videos from the Internet, and words of wisdom and advice. It’s a wonderful source for laughs and insight and all things Simpson. On April 6th, the artist was told he couldn’t get tested. It has been a reported problem in the United States.

On Instagram, Simpson has recounted his experience with the coronavirus:

Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts… We were on tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home.

This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels.

I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I “did not fit testing criteria” and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested.

Part Two of Story

Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative.

I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet.

All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet I’m still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing I’d taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn.

But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”! Dick Daddy out.

What’s Next for Simpson?

Simpson scheduled to be on tour during this time. The “Sound & Fury” concert dates in April and May are postponed. It may very well be his first and last stadium tour. He doesn’t want to tour on the road much longer. For any fan of the musician, the tour is a momentous event, especially for the hardcore fans of “Sound & Fury.” It was just a new sound from Simpson, and it worked like gangbusters. Simpson is about as rock ‘n roll as a true artist gets these days. We’re wishing him the best at Grit Daily.

We hope you enjoy these products! But keep in mind, Grit Daily might take small cut of the profit on the items recommended here—but that doesn’t mean we don’t believe in them. We only recommend products that we would buy or use ourselves, so don’t be wary of our suggestions.