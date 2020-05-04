Country singer Cady Groves dead aged 30

Country singer Cady Groves has died of natural causes at the age of 30 after battling health issues a few months ago.

The This Little Girl singer, who had previously lost two of her brothers, died on Saturday at her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her family said an autopsy had revealed she died of natural causes and foul play and self-harm had both been ruled out by a coroner.

Announcing news of her death on Twitter, the singer’s brother Cody Groves revealed Groves had suffered some undisclosed medical issues in the fall that may have resurfaced.

‘The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes,’ he tweeted.

‘She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced.’

In his emotional tribute, Cody said his little sister had been looking forward to the coming months and the release of her new album.

‘Our latest in depth conversation (since most were witty banter) was her sending me songs to critique and give feedback on,’ he said.

Her team said Groves, who had previously toured with the likes of Good Charlotte, had spent the past year working on material and had recently signed with the Thirty Tigers label.

‘Those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family,’ the team said in a statement.

‘As her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family requests fans refrain from speculation.

‘Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them.’

Her team are hoping to release her upcoming EP, which had been working to release this summer, will be made available soon.

In an initial post, Groves’ brother said the family had limited details on his sister’s deaths but later clarified the circumstances to dispel rumors.

He said in the first post that he hoped Groves would be reunited with their two brothers Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014 respectively.

Both brothers were aged 28 at the time of their deaths.

The Nashville musician, who was most famous for her hit, This Little Girl, had herself paid tribute to their brother Kelly just a month ago on Instagram after he died six years earlier.

She had posted a picture of them together back in March, saying: ‘This starts feeling redundant at this point now. But dammit Kel you were just so great. And losing you 6 years ago about killed me in every single way.

‘Then I made it what I live for. And I’ve dreamt of you every single day for the past week and at one point I felt your presence so much that I woke up at 4am and shyly said ‘kelly.’ and then everything got cold in the room and I felt a breeze over me but I wasn’t scared.

‘Cause it was the closest I felt to my best friend in a long time. Love you big bro. 6 years ago today…you really broke my heart at the right time. Thank you for all the laughs.’

Addressing the deaths of her brother, Groves once said in an interview with Arena: ‘One of my brothers was murdered six years ago, and my life stopped when that happened, and I spent five years of my life becoming a terrible person, not to other people, but to myself.

‘I didn’t love me anymore, and I was just so sad. My other brother just died about a month ago, and when he died, it’s so weird to say this, but it brought me back to life.

‘When my first brother died it killed me, and then when (my second brother) died it brought me back to life because at his funeral all his friends were telling all these crazy stories about how he was like the funniest person they ever met in their entire life.

Groves had previously lost two brothers Casey and Kelly, who died in 2007 and 2014 respectively. She had paid tribute to Kelly just a month ago on Instagram after he died six years earlier

Close bond: She had written about feeling her brother’s presence in her room but said that she wasn’t scared

‘I got jealous while I was sitting at the funeral just broken down, because he was my best friend on the whole planet, everyone knew it, and I was just sitting there crying, thinking wow, I want to be that person for other people.’

In her final social media posts, Groves had written about battling with her mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Week..6? Haven’t left my house but about 3 times and that was just to drive around in my car so I wouldn’t go insane,’ she wrote in an April 16 Instagram post.

‘I don’t have a television, so I’ve had to REALLY just be alone with myself and my thoughts and fears and anxiety in my bedroom without anybody here in Nashville.

‘Some days my mental health is AWFUL. I feel completely alone and scared and far from everyone I love and all I can do is keep myself busy and push through.

‘Some days are better. I know that the way I feel isn’t special because we are ALL living through this separately, but together.

‘It’s okay to be scared and to have days where you just cry and wear your hair in a bun and don’t change out of your pajamas. But it’s also okay to take it day by day-like I did today-and have hope. My heart is with you all. ❤️’

Honest: Less than a month ago, Cady has shared this post and written about battling mental health issues amid the coronavirus

Last post: She had shared a video about how she was getting through quarantine on April 23

Groves’ music career kicked off more than a decade ago with the 2009 release of her EP ‘A Month of Sundays’.

She went on to release three additional EPs including The Life of a Pirate in 2010, This Little Girl in 2012 and Dreams in 2015.

‘Groves’ high spirits and winning stage presence made her a crowd favorite from the very beginning,’ a statement from her team read.

‘As part of the Bamboozle Roadshow, she toured with Boys Like Girls, LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind and was continuing to play shows for fans in Nashville as she made the transition to Country.’

‘She has worked with a diverse array of creatives, including late producer/writer busbee, Americana legend Jim Lauderdale, Savan Kotecha, Kristian Lundin and Carl Falk, as well as recording projects for The Ready Set and Plug in Stereo.’

Cady’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares