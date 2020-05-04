Country Singer Cady Groves Dead at 30

Country singer Cady Groves has tragically passed away at the age of 30. Cady‘s brother Cody confirmed the news in a post.

“I hate that I even have to do this, but apparently the world and internet is a cluster of twisted misinformation,” Cody posted on Twitter. “In my original post I had stated we had no information to try and prevent that, but to expel rumors I will provide an update. The medical examiner has completed autopsy and there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.”

“She had some medical problems last fall and our best guess at this point until further testing is complete is that they had resurfaced,” he continued. “Please respect her name and family before sharing information that did not come directly from here.”

Some of her most popular songs include, “This Little Girl”, “Oh Darlin’”, “Forget You”, and “Love Actually”. She released four EPs over the course of her career: A Month of Sundays (2009), This Little Girl (2010), Life of a Pirate (2012), and Dreams (2015). She had even worked with some country superstars.

Our thoughts are with Cady Groves‘ loved ones during this time.