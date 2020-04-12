Couple gets married in front of more than 100 cardboard cutout wedding guests amid COVID-19 lockdown

A Michigan couple whose wedding date fell in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic used cardboard cutouts as guests as social distancing orders are continued.

Amy Simonson and Dan Stuglik initially planned to celebrate their wedding on April 4 with 150 guests, but the state’s ban on large gatherings during the outbreak dwindled their list down to 12 people.

‘The switch from 50 to 12 was the hardest,’ Simonson told The Herald-Palladium.

‘If my uncle that I haven’t seen in six years isn’t there, that’s fine, but my grandma isn’t coming, and part of my bridesmaids. My best friends won’t be there.’

Dan Stuglik (left) and Amy Simonson (right) were forced to whittle their wedding guest list from 150 guests to just 12 people amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Over the last three weeks, the couple have discussed and planned four different versions of their special day.

The only thing that wasn’t swapped out or downsized was the wedding’s venue at Old Rugged Cross Church in Pokagon, where Stuglik is part of the board of directors.

Stuglik, a police officer in Coloma Township, didn’t want his wife walking down the aisle of an empty church on their wedding day, so he hatched a plan.

He said: ‘I was seeing creative ways to fill churches, like pastors that were preaching to pictures of their parishioners, and so I wanted to do something so she wouldn’t walk down the aisle to an empty church.

Menasha Packaging Co. in Coloma had just the answer.

Menasha Packaging Co. donated more than 100 cardboard cutouts to be makeshift wedding guests just days before the couple’s special day

Stuglik visited the Menasha Packaging Co. factory one day to ask about buying any extra cardboard. He told staffers he wanted to use cardboard cutouts as makeshift guests in his wedding.

‘When I explained why, it was neat to see their response,’ Stuglik said.

‘They got a little emotional about what we were doing. They immediately got excited about going above and beyond what we expected.’

Ted Harris, customer service and design manager, and Luke Arendash, director of sales and operations, were more than happy to help.

‘It’s been a long time since I got married, but cutting corrugated cardboard the weekend before my wedding wasn’t high on my list,’ said Arendash.

Stuglik (left): ‘That was a painful part, that [Simonson’s] wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back’

The Stugliks (pictured) were married on Arpril 4 at the Old Rugged Cross Church in Pokagon in front of small group of family and friends

The two employees decided to go above and beyond for the Stuglik’s wedding by adding small details to the cardboard cutouts.

‘(Stuglik) was just looking for a general person shape, but I was able to make it a little bit more realistic audience for them,’ said Harris.

Menasha Packaging Co. fashioned more than 100 cutouts that were donated to the couple.

‘It’s funny to think about a factory producing our wedding guests. This is such a kind thing for them to do,’ Stuglik said.

Although their guest list is small and their honeymoon – originally planned for Rhode Island – was cancelled, the newlywed couple is thrilled.

‘I think we both have peace now, because it’s stripped down to what it should be, which is us and God, getting married,’ said Stuglik.

The Stuglik’s honeymoon will now be in Union Pier and the wedding reception has been moved to October.

Stuglik in particular is thankful that the cutouts from Menasha Packaging Co. helped make Simonson’s day a little brighter.

‘That was a painful part, that her wedding was being stripped away from her, but Menasha helped bring a little back.’

As of Sunday, Michigan has around 23,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,400 deaths.

On Thursday, state officials announced that a travel ban ‘between residences’ will take effect.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the order to extend stay-at-home orders until May 1.

‘All public and private gatherings of any size are prohibited,’ Whitmer said in a press conference.

She added that Michigan had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and that the infections were still growing.

‘We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,’ she said.

The United States has 534,242 confirmed cases and 20,637 deaths.