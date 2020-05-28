Couple travel world to find movie locations and recreate scenes, from Forest Gump to La La Land

In a blockbuster homage to the world of movies and TV, two film fans have travelled to all four corners of the world to recreate their favourite scenes from the silver screen.

Robin Lachhein and Judith Schneider, from Germany, have matched TV and movie moments with real-life filming locations – and replicated scenes using matching character outfits and poses.

They post images of their amazing recreations to their Instagram page, Secret Famous Places, which has amassed a following of more than 20,000 people.

Among the scenes they have recreated are the Utah section of the running montage from Forest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks; the dancing scene from La La Land in Griffith Park, Los Angeles; a scene from James Bond movie Skyfall in the Scottish Highlands and a moment from Downtown Abbey, shot at Highclere Castle in Hampshire.

Judith told MailOnline Travel: ‘Six years ago, we were deciding where to go on holiday and we decided it would be fun to go to filming locations. But rather than just go to them, we decided to recreate scenes to prove it was actually the right location. We didn’t really think it would work, but we just gave it a try and it worked better than we thought!’

Grab your popcorn and scroll down to see their amazing work…

A scene from Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, recreated in the real-life filming location of Monument Valley on the Arizona-Utah border

This scene from The Lord of the Rings was recreated by the pair next to Mount Sunday in New Zealand. Judith portrays the character Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Robin is Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen)

A scene from Game of Thrones featuring Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the real-life filming location of Playa de Itzurun near Bilbao in Northern Spain

Recreating another scene from Game of Thrones at Playa de Itzurun. This one featured Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jorah (Iain Glen)

Recreating a famous scene from Game of Thrones featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) at the real-life filming location of Gaztelugatxe – an islet off the coast of Northern Spain

On a trip to Los Angeles, the couple found Cathy’s Corner in Griffith Park, pictured, a real-life filming location from the movie La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

The couple recreate a famous scene from the James Bond movie Skyfall, which features Bond played by Daniel Craig and Judi Dench as M. The real-life filming location is Glen Etive in the Scottish Highlands

The couple recreate a scene from Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, at the Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain in Grand Park, Los Angeles

To recreate this scene featuring Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr Big (Chris Noth) from the series finale of Sex and the City, the pair headed to the real-life filming location of Pont des Arts in Paris

As the original Berlin metro station where The Hunger Games: Mockingjay was filmed was closed, Judith and Robin had to find a similar background to recreate this scene, featuring Jennifer Lawrence

Inside the Los Angeles County Museum Of Art to recreate a scene from the movie No Strings Attached, starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman

The couple recreated this scene from the movie Inception, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Marion Cotillard, at the exact spot in Paris where the actors were filmed

Judith poses outside the McGraw-Hill Building next to the Rockefeller Center in New York to recreate this scene featuring Anne Hathaway in the movie The Devil Wears Prada

A scene from the movie The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, starring Ben Stiller, recreated by Robin in Seydisfjordur, Iceland

This scene from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty recreates the moment the main character passes the Hótel Aldan in Seydisfjordur, Iceland

Inside the Redondo Beach Coffee Shop on the pier at Newport Beach in California and recreating a scene from hit TV show The O.C. This scene featured the characters Summer, played by Rachel Bilson, and Seth, portrayed by Adam Brody

On a trip to New Zealand, the couple found a real-life filming location for Alien: Covenant in Milford Sound and recreated a scene from the movie

Recreating a scene from the action-adventure film 10,000 BC starring Steven Strait and Camilla Belle in Queenstown, New Zealand. The pair said this was the craziest film scene to replicate

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge looms in the background of this shot, where Robin recreates a scene from Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd as the title character

To replicate this Downton Abbey scene featuring Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Viscount Gillingham (Tom Cullen), the pair headed to the real-life filming location of Highclere Castle in Hampshire

A scene from the 1963 classic film Charade at the real-life filming location next to the Pont au Double bridge in Paris, which is close to Notre Dame. In the film, this scene featured Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn

The couple climbed to the top of Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh to recreate a famous scene from the movie One Day, which stars Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess

While in Amsterdam, the couple found the exact spot to replicate a scene from the movie The Fault in Our Stars, which features Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort

On a trip to Ireland, the pair ventured to the Wicklow Mountains to recreate this scene from the romantic comedy P.S I Love You, starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler

Judith recreates a scene from the hit TV show Outlander, which features the actress Caitriona Balfe, in the Scottish town of Falkland in Fife

Another scene from the TV show Outlander, with the couple standing in a street in the town of Falkland

To recreate this scene from Outlander the couple travelled to the Devil’s Pulpit, a Scottish glen close to Stirling

Recreating a scene from Thelma and Louise in the real-life filming location of Arches National Park in Utah. In this recreation, Judith takes the part of Louise, played by Susan Sarandon

A scene from Star Wars movie Attack of the Clones featuring Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) at the real-life filming location of Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy

Recreating another scene featuring Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como

The pair travelled to Milan to recreate a scene from the movie The International starring Clive Owen and Naomi Watts, outside the city’s Central Station

As a surprise for Judith’s birthday, Robin whisked her off to Enniskerry in Ireland where they recreated this scene from the movie Leap Year, starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode

A scene from the Netflix show 13 Reasons Why featuring the characters Hannah and Zach recreated at the exact filming spot in San Francisco

Recreating a scene from the nail-biting drama Homeland in the real-life filming location of Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. This scene featured the characters Carrie and Saul

The couple ventured to Kaiserstadt Bad Ischl, Austria, to recreate this scene from the 1955 movie Sissi, about Empress Elisabeth of Austria

Recreating a scene from the Netflix show Elite – a Spanish thriller teen drama – in Collado Villalba, Madrid

A scene from the Spanish Netflix show Money Heist, which the couple recreated at the real-life filming location in the Spanish capital, Madrid

Recreating another scene from the Netflix drama Money Heist at the real-life filming location of Torrelodones, near Madrid

Recreating a scene from German movie Keinohrhase at the filming location next to a huge lake in Potsdam, Germany

Judith recreates a scene from the Netflix sci-fi drama Sense8, starring Tuppence Middleton as Riley Blue Gunnarsdóttir, in Reykjavík, Iceland

To recreate this scene from German romantic comedy What A Man, the pair travelled to Frankfurt to find the exact filming spot on the Eiserner Steg (Iron Bridge)

The couple ventured to Ton Sai Beach in Krabi, Southern Thailand, to recreate this scene from famous German movie Fack Ju Göhte

A scene from the German TV show Beat recreated in the real-life filming location in central Berlin