Couplr, the Social Community App For Couples Goes National

Making New Connections While Double Dating Just Got Easier Thanks to Couplr’s Expansion to Over 15 Major Cities Across The United States

CHICAGO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Just in time for the summer season, over the next two months, the newest community platform for couples, Couplr, will be available in a major city near you! Couplr acts as a community platform to bring like-minded couples together for socializing and fun. It aims to provide couples with the opportunity to find new friends in new places or even in their own hometown. The app first launched in 2020 for couples located in the Chicago area, born out of a need the coupled up founders had one lonely Labor Day weekend. However, since then, the founders have now seen a growing need for this type of community by many other couples across the country.

With the demand growing, starting April 8th through June 3rd of 2022, Couplr will expand nationwide on a bi-weekly rolling basis to over 15 major cities across the United States! Expanding to cities like, New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Boston, Philadelphia, Denver, D.C, and many more. Whether you and your partner like to travel, fine dine, or just stay in, Couplr will incorporate all of your interests and match you with like minded couples for long-lasting friendships – local or not!

“The pandemic called for many career changes and family moves across the country. We feel there is a post-pandemic energy now that is giving us the right moment to expand to major cities where there are many new faces, eager to make new friends, and build a new community,” explains Pooja A. Patel, co-founder, CEO, and the face of Couplr on why the app felt a national expansion was needed now.

With our lives adjusting to a new normalcy and our social batteries ready to be used, now is no better time to meet new people and explore new cities with your loved one! The app is about finding new friends, building new relationships, and creating a community of like-minded couples near you and your significant other. Whether it’s exploring local fun, or traveling to a new city, an exciting, new experience is just a few taps away!

ABOUT COUPLR:

What started as a service to meet the needs of the co-founders, Couplr acts as a community platform to bring like-minded couples together for socializing and fun! It aims to provide couples with the opportunity to find new friends in new places or even in their own hometown.

For more information, visit https://couplr.io/ , follow @couplrapp , or download the app found in the Apple store or Google Play store on your phone.

Media Contact:

Amber Sabri

Azhar PR

[email protected]

610-509-8258

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/couplr-the-social-community-app-for-couples-goes-national-301520823.html

SOURCE Couplr