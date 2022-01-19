Courier and Local Delivery Market size to grow by USD 23.18 million | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industries as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to the research report “Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025“, the market will witness a YOY growth of 2.50% in 2021, at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by delivery type (ground, express, and deferred) and distribution channel (B2C, B2B, and C2C).

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global courier and local delivery services are fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

ArcBest Corp.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post AG

General Logistics Systems BV

NAPAREX

Ryder System Inc.

Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

US Cargo

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Key Segment Analysis

The courier and local delivery services market share growth in the US by the ground segment will be significant during the forecast period. The courier and local delivery services market in the United States is highly competitive, with established competitors as well as start-ups. In terms of service customization and pricing differential, these players have a high level of competitiveness. In the US courier and local delivery services industry, however, the intensity of new player entry is greater than the frequency of acquisition. To boost the effectiveness of courier and local delivery operations, established players are implementing IT capabilities into their services.

The B2C sector by parcel type is another segment that is driving the courier and local delivery services market. The retail grocery market is also seeing an increase in demand for courier and local delivery services. With the growing popularity of internet shopping, purchasing food online is a cost-effective and handy choice for individuals. As a result, numerous e-retailers are boosting their investments in online food sales. As a result, courier and local delivery service providers in the United States are likely to compete in terms of personalized grocery products.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The expanding B2C e-commerce market is one of the primary reasons driving growth in the courier and local delivery services market in the United States. The rise of the e-commerce business is being fueled by rising Internet penetration and rising buying power parity across the United States. In North America, the United States is the leading contributor to the e-commerce market. The major suppliers who provide courier delivery services to the B2C e-commerce business in the United States are the United Parcel Service of America and FedEx. To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, e-tailers are cutting lead times. Each end-user has a different demand for courier and local delivery services. This is because customers are willing to pay a premium for expedited product delivery. Changes in e-tailer and end-user requirements are driving up demand for courier services in the B2C e-commerce business.

Another key element boosting the expansion of the courier and local delivery services market share in the United States is automation. In the United States, autonomous logistics is likely to gain traction in the courier and local delivery services markets. This is because growing fuel, maintenance, and labor costs are reducing logistic companies’ profitability. Autonomous logistics is projected to increasingly replace manual labor as it gives more precise results and reduces labor errors. Furthermore, it cuts the time it takes for logistics activities by about 80% to 85%. The involvement of robotics in logistics operations is expected to improve the efficiency of vendors in the courier and local delivery services market in the US by around 25%-27%.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the courier and local delivery services market.

Customize Your Report

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America by Product, Service, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dry Bulk Shipping Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.50 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Know more about this market’s geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/courier-and-local-delivery-services-market-in-us-industry-analysis

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-and-local-delivery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-23-18-million–market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-demand-from-medical-and-healthcare-industries-as-key-driver–technavio-301462920.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

