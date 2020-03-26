Courteney Cox is binge-watching ‘Friends’: ‘I don’t remember even being on the show’

Courteney Cox was the special online guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Wednesday night. The former Friends star revealed that despite playing Monica Geller for 10 seasons, she doesn’t recall very much.

“I don’t remember even being on the show,” said Cox, “I have such a bad memory.”

Cox went on to explain that she remembers the show, she just doesn’t remember the small details. “I remember obviously loving everyone there and having fun,” said Cox, “And I remember certain times in my life when I was there but I don’t remember episodes.”

She also admitted that she is terrible with trivia questions derived from the series. She told Kimmel, “I would never pass, I’d fail every test.”

Cox and her Friends co-stars were supposed to recently film a reunion but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And with everyone socially distancing themselves from Central Perk, Cox thought this would be a great time to see what her Friends have been up to.

“I decided to binge watch Friends,” she told Kimmel, “I just started season one. It’s really good!”

You can view and subscribe to more of Jimmy Kimmel Live! videos on the show’s Youtube page.

Watch as John Legend reveals what he likes about streaming concerts:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.