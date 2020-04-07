COVID-19: Aamir Khan Silently Makes His Contribution To The Cause

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has always been one to throw light on matters that concerned the well-being of his countrymen. Be it with doing a great job of making people heard in Satyameva Jayate or his own initiative called the ‘Paani Foundation‘ which educates people on water conservation, he has always been at it.

Given the current scenario in the country, with the COVID-19 lockdown deeply affecting the lives of daily wage workers and the poor, a lot of celebrities have come forward and done their bit to help. If you wondered about Aamir’s contribution to the cause, we have some information for you.

A source close to the actor tells us that he has already made his contributions to the PM Cares Fund, the Chief minister’s relief fund for COVID-19 and The Film Workers’ Association, along with a few NGOs. He has also taken it upon himself to extend support to the daily wage workers of his next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The shooting of the film was in the middle of schedules when the lockdown hit, so he decided to make sure they were not affected by it.

Aamir has always been very generous when it comes to helping those in need but doesn’t prefer to talk about it. Previously, he has helped a distressed participant on his show, Satyameva Jayate, with more than Rs. 5 crores monetary assistance. He has also contributed to helping the ones affected by life-threatening floods in places like Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Assam. And these are just the ones we know of!

Well, Aamir Khan surely has his own great ways of helping those in need, doesn’t he?