Covid-19: Ali Fazal Turns Batman As He Helps People In Need Of Food

Ali Fazal; Ali Fazal in the video (Source: Instagram | @alifazal9)

Our entire country is currently on a lockdown owing to the Corona Virus pandemic. We are doing our bit to control the spread of the virus by staying home, but there is a whole majority of the population who cannot afford the luxury of staying in their houses. The government has set up funds to help these people survive the lockdown where celebrities and public personalities are donating to.

But actor Ali Fazal went a step ahead. He took to Instagram today to post a video of him wearing a black mask and looking like superhero Batman, driving around his car listening to old Bollywood songs. In his caption, he writes that he didn’t have the courage to face the difficult situation outside his home, and so he called up Batman from the DC universe to help him out!

His caption read: “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa…… couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out. We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there??? Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.”

Have a look at his post:

Ali is tee best, no? His fiancé Richa Chadha thinks so too. She commented, “Hahaha oh my heart!” His other colleagues and friends like Nimrat Kaur and Maanyata Dutt also had a good laugh and lauded his efforts.

On the personal front, Richa and Ali were all set to get married in April next month, but have pushed their wedding to the latter half of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.