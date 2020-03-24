COVID-19: Anil Kapor, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs urge fans to follow the 21-day lockdown | Bollywood Life

A few hours back, PM Narendra Modi addressed the country on coronavirus pandemic and announced that from 12 am there will be 21-day lockdown across the country. As of now, there are 400+ COVID-19 cases in India, which is definitely a matter of concern for us. As soon as the announcement from the Prime Minister, many celebs from Bollywood like Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others urged their fans to follow the 21-day lockdown.

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! ??

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 24, 2020

Absolutely brilliant and necessary speech by our PM Shri @narendramodi ji ????

21day #LockdownNow !

Please don’t screw this up India.. let’s set an example of how to fight and win the battle against #COVIDー19 #coronavirus #BreakTheChain #stayhomestaysafe #InThisTogether #India — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) March 24, 2020

