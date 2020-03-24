COVID-19: Anil Kapor, Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs urge fans to follow the 21-day lockdown | Bollywood Life

A few hours back, PM Narendra Modi addressed the country on coronavirus pandemic and announced that from 12 am there will be 21-day lockdown across the country. As of now, there are 400+ COVID-19 cases in India, which is definitely a matter of concern for us. As soon as the announcement from the Prime Minister, many celebs from Bollywood like Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others urged their fans to follow the 21-day lockdown.

Well, we hope everyone follows that 21-day lockdown and tackle coronavirus together. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.





