COVID-19: Anurag Kashyap REACTS on PM Modi’s declaration of 21-day lockdown, and we’re not sure what to make of it | Bollywood Life

Today, evening PM Narendra Modi declared a 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis across the nation. While many celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor came out in support of this lockdown and urged fans to follow this initiative, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap questioned the timing of the political leader as he tweeted, “8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु।”

Recently, when there were CAA protests, Anurag Kashyap had called PM Modi an urban nazi as he wrote, “PM Sahab, the police are beating up the common people everywhere, who are either fighting back or fleeing. Several have been killed. It’s not good to be so blind. If possible, visit a good eye specialist doctor, and try speaking a little bit about those who have actually died. Stop lying. #JaiSamvidhan”. Taking a sarcastic dig at the speech, Anurag Kashyap shared a video of Adolf Hitler on Monday morning, where he apparently says: “I know who is hating me. Hate me it is your wish but don’t hate Germany.” The filmmaker captioned the video: “hate me but don’t hate India – bechare humare Pradhan Mantri #UrbanNazi.”

