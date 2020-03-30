COVID-19: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Pledge To Donate Rs. 3 Crores To The PM-Cares Fund

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Source: Instagram | @anushkasharma)

Right now, the entire nation is fighting against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. A lot of celebrities and influential personalities are coming forward to help those in need. They are reaching out to make sure daily wage workers, who are worst hit by the complete lockdown in the country, are taken care of. From Akshay Kumar, Prabhas to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli now, a lot of celebrities have contributed to the PM-Cares fund.

The PM-Cares fund will use the money contributed to help set up infrastructure, food and medical facilities for the needy in trying times like these. According to a source, Anushka and husband Virat have contributed Rs. 3 crores to the fund. But, while they shared this on social media, they refrained from revealing the amount.

Have a look:

Kudos to them and many other celebrities and famous personalities who came forward to contribute like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Suresh Raina and Ratan Tata. We are sure their contribution is going to help those whose lives and livelihoods are affected by this deadly virus.