COVID-19 cases data released by council area

The Tasmania government has revealed data on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in each of the state’s local council areas. The more in-depth data came after weeks of the government only confirming the location of each new confirmed case to three regions in the state: North, North-West and South. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Burnie City Council has the highest number with 63 cases, followed by the Central Coast Council with 35 cases, Waratah Wynyard Council with 23 cases and Launceston City Council with 20 cases. Acting director of Public Health Scott McKeown said the municipality location of each case was determined by a confirmed case’s residential address. He said the case data by council area would be updated weekly. IN OTHER NEWS: “The data does not include three cases of people from interstate who were managed in Tasmania after testing positive,” he said. “There are eight Local Government Areas that have not had a confirmed case in a resident. “At all times, Public Health Services takes the confidentiality of patients extremely seriously, and some locality data may be withheld if it unnecessarily compromises a patient’s privacy.” The number of cases in each council area are: Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

