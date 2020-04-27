Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 3,000 mark, no casualty on Monday

Delhi recorded 190 new Covid cases on Monday to take its tally to 3,108, the state’s health department said. It became the third state after Maharashtra and Gujarat to cross the 3,000 mark.

Out of the 3,108 out of which 877 have recovered. There are currently 2,177 active cases. There were no casualties on Monday which remained static at 54.

A total of 39,911 people have been tested so far out of which 3,108 have tested positive. A total of 34,145 tested negative and 2,401 results are pending, the health department said.

The government conducted 2,298 tests on Monday and the number of tests per million of population has gone up to 1,976.

Earlier Monday, the Delhi government on Monday added two more localities – one in south Delhi the other in New Delhi to the list of containment zones in the fight against Covid-19 to take the total number of such zones to 99.

The government insists that the sealing of the containment zones is an effective way of checking the spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out any more lockdown relaxations in Delhi until May 3, except for those suggested by the Union home ministry.

The government is also banking upon plasma therapy to reduce the mortality rate among Covid-19 patients.

Kejriwal had also appealed to people who have recovered from Covid-19, to donate their plasma for those fighting for their lives.